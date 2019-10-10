Police Arrested A Man After A Memory Card With Footage Of A Murder Was Found On The Street

Police in Anchorage, Alaska, arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday in connection with an SD card found on a street which contained footage of a woman being brutally murdered.

Officials arrested Brian Steven Smith, 48, as a suspect in the case, the Anchorage Police Department said in a statement released Wednesday.

According to police, the memory card was handed over to authorities on Sept. 30 by a woman who said she found it on the street.

Two days later, police were notified about a dead body found along a highway.

Officials believe the remains belong to the woman in the videos and are working to identify her and inform her next of kin.

