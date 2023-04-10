The Department Of Justice Has Asked An Appeals Court To Lift A Suspension On Mifepristone

The Department of Justice has asked an appeals court to block a federal judge's decision to overturn the FDA's approval of mifepristone, a medication abortion pill, and keep the drug on the market as the courts debate the issue.

In a motion filed Monday, the DOJ asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a stay pending appeal on a district court's suspension of mifepristone on Friday. The "abrupt and sweeping nationwide order" would "irreparably harm" patients, it argued.

"If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity," the DOJ said in its filing. "This harm would be felt throughout the country, given that mifepristone has lawful uses in every State. The order would undermine healthcare systems and the reliance interests of businesses and medical providers."

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued an order halting the FDA's approval of mifepristone on Friday as a lawsuit challenging the drug's safety from an anti-abortion group makes its way through the courts.

Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, put his order on hold for seven days to give the Biden administration a chance to appeal.