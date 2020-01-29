This 3-Year-Old Girl Wrote A Song Called "Dinosaurs In Love" And It's Breaking Everyone's Hearts

"I genuinely couldn't tell you why she wanted to do a song about dinosaurs," her dad told BuzzFeed News. "She's got no particular affiliation with dinosaurs at all."

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. 🦕❤️🦕

"Dinosaurs in Love" may not be a typical bop, but you cannot deny a hit when you hear one. Clocking in at a brief 60 seconds, the song has all the elements of a classic Mesozoic love tragedy: Dinosaurs fall in love, eat people, and have a party, then they get wiped out by a big bang without saying goodbye to each other. Written by 3-year-old Fenn Rosenthal, with her dad Tom Rosenthal on keys, "Dinosaurs in Love" has been dubbed "Adele-level," "glorious," and "the cutest shit," among other rave reviews. Its devastating plot twist has also made a lot of people cry, judging by the response to Rosenthal's viral tweet of the song.

Rosenthal, a singer-songwriter, told BuzzFeed News that "Dinosaurs in Love" came together pretty organically.

He has a home recording studio, and he's written songs with both Fenn and his other daughter, a 6-year-old, he said. This time, it was just Fenn around, and she wandered into his studio and asked to do a song. "She's by the microphone, she's got the headphones on, she starts singing, and she does as much as she can," he said. "And then eventually after she's done enough little bits of it, it kind of all fits together," Rosenthal added. "Sometimes we have little breaks. ... She gets bored, she wanders off, she comes back in." Rosenthal gives her prompts while she's singing, one of which he included in the final cut. Then he puts the different parts together to make the song. "In terms of her singing and her timing, nothing's altered, but it's done in a couple of sections," he said. The subject matter surprised him a bit, because Fenn didn't seem especially interested in dinosaurs. "I genuinely couldn't tell you why she wanted to do a song about dinosaurs," Rosenthal said. "She's got no particular affiliation with dinosaurs at all. They're not something she particularly cares about or not, this is just what was in her head at the time."

