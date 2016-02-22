Military Blocks Stories About Prisoner Issues From Reaching Chelsea Manning

Prison officials at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth have blocked packets of mail with stories about prisoner issues, including an article by BuzzFeed News, and a book by artist Molly Crabapple from reaching Chelsea Manning.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 for providing classified and sensitive military documents to Wikileaks. USDB officials recently blocked a packet of materials mailed to Manning because they contained “printed Internet materials, including email, of a volume exceeding five pages per day or the distribution of which may violate U.S. copyright laws," according to the EFF, a digital rights advocacy group.

However, EFF investigative researcher Dave Maass said in the blog post that he does not believe the page-limit was the issue, "since the documents [the USDB] did deliver were far longer than any of the other materials and exceeded five pages. That means that it was potentially copyright concerns that resulted in Manning’s mail being censored."

The packet of material, sent by a member of Manning's support network, included several EFF blog posts on the issue of prisoners' digital rights, as well as a BuzzFeed News article on a group of South Carolina inmates who received years in solitary confinement for filming a music video while behind bars.

In a letter to the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, EFF executive director Cindy Cohn said all of EFF's articles are released under Creative Commons and asked "that you provide these materials to Ms. Manning without delay."



The military has also blocked Manning from receiving a copy of artist Molly Crabapple's book, Drawing Blood, because of its "objectionable" content, according to a letter received by Crabapple.