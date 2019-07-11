26 Books You Should Read On Your Next Vacation
Leave lots of room in your carry-on for these.
We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the best book they read while on vacation. If you have a trip coming up, we recommend taking along one of these great picks.
1. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
3. The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss
4. Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
5. Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton
6. Black Chalk by Christopher J. Yates
7. On the Road by Jack Kerouac
8. Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand
9. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
11. The Royal We by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan
12. On the Island by Tracey Garvis Graves
13. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
14. A Fortune-Teller Told Me: Earthbound Travels in the Far East by Tiziano Terzani
15. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
16. Verity by Colleen Hoover
17. The Sun Is Also A Star by Nicola Yoon
18. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows
19. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
20. Uprooted by Naomi Novik
21. A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson
22. We Were Liars by E. Lockheart
23. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
24. The City of Brass by S A Chakraborty
25. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrick Backman
26. The End of Everything by Megan Abbott
Responses have been edited for clarity and length, and not all books on this list were suggested by the community.
