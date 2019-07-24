15 Books To Read If You Love "Big Little Lies"
Get ready for all the twists.
The second season of Big Little Lies just ended, and it left me hungry for more gripping stories involving mysterious deaths, unreliable narrators, and strong women characters who you root for from beginning to end.
So, we rounded up 15 books that can hopefully fill the void that the Big Little Lies season finale has left in your life.
1. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy
2. Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng
3. The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
4. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
5. Very Nice by Marcy Dermansky
6. I Found You by Lisa Jewell
7. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
8. The Night Olivia Fell by Christina McDonald
9. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
10. Her One Mistake by Heidi Perks
11. The Wife by Alafair Burke
12. The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager
13. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
14. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
15. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
Us running home to start reading these immediately:
