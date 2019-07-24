15 Books To Read If You Love "Big Little Lies"

 Skip To Content
Get ready for all the twists.

By Ciera Velarde

Posted on July 24, 2019, at 11:31 a.m. ET

The second season of Big Little Lies just ended, and it left me hungry for more gripping stories involving mysterious deaths, unreliable narrators, and strong women characters who you root for from beginning to end.

So, we rounded up 15 books that can hopefully fill the void that the Big Little Lies season finale has left in your life.

1. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy

A fascinating thriller that explores the pressure of modern motherhood, The Perfect Mother follows a group of women who become instantly connected when one of their newborn babies goes missing. The women will stop at nothing to help Winnie, the mother of the abducted baby, get her son back, but in the process, the investigation and media frenzy around the case exposes secrets and tests friendships. It all ends with a twist that quite literally made my jaw drop.

Get it from Amazon for $7 and Barnes & Noble for $15.29.

2. Everything I Never Told You by Celeste Ng

I read Everything I Never Told You right after reading Celeste Ng's second novel Little Fires Everywhere , but it's this book that's stayed with me longer out of the two. Everything I Never Told You opens by telling the reader that Lydia, the seemingly-perfect daughter of Marilyn and James Lee, has been found dead in a lake. Instead of taking a predictable murder mystery route, Ng instead weaves the reader through Lydia's complicated relationship with her parents as well as her brother, and you won't be able to put down the book as you uncover how this Chinese-American family living in 1970s small-town Ohio struggles to connect with each other, thus setting forth consequences none of them could have anticipated.

Get it from Amazon for $9.94 or Barnes & Noble for $12.80.

3. The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins

Frannie, a servant and former slave, has been accused of murdering both her employer and his wife, but she can't remember anything about the night they were killed. Stuck in her cell, Frannie tells the story of her life, from her childhood on a plantation in Jamaica to the scandalous relationship she keeps secret while working in London. Whether her story helps or hurts her case is something you'll have to read to discover.

Get it from Amazon for $18.36 or Barnes & Noble for $21.59.

4. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

If you were as gripped as I was by the courtroom drama between Celeste and Mary Louise at the end of this season of Big Little Lies, you won't be able to put this one down. This Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick is about Kya, a young girl who lives alone in a North Carolina marsh. Everyone in her small town is always suspicious of the beautiful but mysterious "Marsh Girl." When a young, handsome man is found dead, everyone immediately suspects Kya, but why would a young woman who lives among nature and keeps to herself do such an awful thing?

Get it from Amazon for $15.59 and Barnes & Noble for $15.60.

5. Very Nice by Marcy Dermansky

Yes, Big Little Lies is best known for its murder mystery element, but it's also a show with strong themes of familial drama and complicated female relationships. Very Nice is a sexy novel that delivers on both themes through Marcy Dermansky's smart character development and hilarious prose.

In this novel, Rachel Klein falls in love with her professor Zahid Azzam, and Zahid soon finds himself a houseguest at Rachel's beautiful Connecticut home. But when Becca, Rachel's mom, also starts having a love affair with Zahid, things get...messy.

Get it from Amazon for $18.71 or Barnes & Noble for $22.45.

6. I Found You by Lisa Jewell

One day, Alice Lake, a woman living in a British seaside town, finds a man sitting on the beach outside her home. The man has no idea how he got there or even what his name is. Meanwhile, Lily, a young newlywed, grows worried when her husband doesn't come home from work one night. Then the police tell her the unthinkable: her husband apparently never existed. Popular thriller author Lisa Jewell weaves a page-turning story with secrets that you'll be hard-pressed to figure out.

Get it from Amazon for $12.59 or from Barnes & Noble for $23.40.

7. One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

If Big Little Lies and The Breakfast Club had a baby, it would be One of Us Is Lying. Five students enter detention, but only four of them walk out alive. Before his death, Simon was planning to reveal secrets about the other students, making all four of them prime suspects in the police's investigation.

Get it from Amazon for $13.98 or Barnes & Noble for $14.96.

8. The Night Olivia Fell by Christina McDonald

A seaside town, a mysterious fall, a paternity mystery...sound familiar? In this book, Abi Knight is devastated to find out that her daughter Olivia fell off a bridge. Olivia is left brain-dead, but she's kept on life support to keep the baby she's pregnant with alive, a baby Abi knew nothing about. When the police say Olivia's fall was an accident, Abi isn't convinced and instead goes on a heartbreaking journey to discover the truth.

Get it from Amazon for $8.80 or Barnes & Noble for $12.80.

9. My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

A coworker recommended Elena Ferrante's Neopolitan famous series (now also an HBO show!) to me because of its focus on strong female friendship — which is the main reason I kept me tuning into Big Little Lies week after week. In the first book, My Brilliant Friend, best friends Elena and Lila are growing up in post-war Italy, and we follow them through their adolescence.

Get it from Amazon for $9.81 or Barnes & Noble for $13.60.

10. Her One Mistake by Heidi Perks

Charlotte swears she was looking after the kids, but when Alice, her best friend Harriet's daughter, goes missing under Charlotte's care, Charlotte and Harriett's friendship falls to pieces. As the investigation begins to reveal dark secrets, Harriett realizes that trusting Charlotte again might be the only way to get her daughter back. This disturbing, engrossing novel will leave you holding your breath until the very end.

Get it from Amazon for $11.59 or Barnes & Noble for $12.12.

11. The Wife by Alafair Burke

Alafair Burke draws from her legal background and experience as a former professor in this heart-pounding thriller. In The Wife, Angela marries economics professor Jason Powell, and she finally gets the chance to leave her past behind her. Six years later, two women come forward with allegations against Jason, but Angela truly believes he's innocent. But when one of the women ends up missing, Angela must take a closer look at the man she thought she knew. With the perfect amount of courtroom drama plus a current events-inspired story that feels extremely relevant, The Wife will stay with you long after you finish it.

Get it from Amazon for $13.83 and Barnes & Noble for $14.44.

12. The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager

If you're also a fan of Pretty Little Liars (which is what my mom always accidentally calls Big Little Lies anyway) The Last Time I Lied will have you hooked. Vivian, Natalie, Allison, and Emma all sleep in the same cabin at Camp Nightingale. But one night, Emma sees the other three girls sneak out of the cabin, and that's the last time anyone saw the three girls alive. As an adult, Emma is a successful artist, and the owner of Camp Nightingale invites Emma back to be a painting instructor. Emma jumps at the opportunity so she can figure out what truly happened that fateful night.

Get it from Amazon for $18.20 or Barnes & Noble for $13.15.

13. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Alicia Berenson seems to have the perfect life: She's a famous painter, she's married to a popular photographer, and they live in a beautiful house in London. But after Alicia shoots her husband one day, she never speaks again. Her refusal to explain what she did captivates people, and her art skyrockets in popularity. But Theo, a criminal psychotherapist, is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 or Barnes & Noble for $17.11.

14. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

If you're looking for a shocking ending, one I still can't wrap my head around a few years after reading it, please pick up We Were Liars. All I'll say about this one is that there's tragic family drama, four privileged kids whose friendship starts to unravel, and a luxurious private island setting that makes this the perfect book to read while sitting in a beach chair.

Get it from Amazon for $6.01 or Barnes & Noble for $8.79.

15. The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena

Anne and Marco leave their six-month-old baby home alone while they attend a party next door....nothing could go wrong, right? Fans of high-paced domestic thrillers will tear through this one, especially as Anne and Marco learn they been keeping years-long secrets from each other.

Get it from Amazon for $10.57 or Barnes & Noble for $8.99.

Us running home to start reading these immediately:

