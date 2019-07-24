15 Books To Read If You Love "Big Little Lies"

Penguin Books

I read Everything I Never Told You right after reading Celeste Ng's second novel Little Fires Everywhere , but it's this book that's stayed with me longer out of the two. Everything I Never Told You opens by telling the reader that Lydia, the seemingly-perfect daughter of Marilyn and James Lee, has been found dead in a lake. Instead of taking a predictable murder mystery route, Ng instead weaves the reader through Lydia's complicated relationship with her parents as well as her brother, and you won't be able to put down the book as you uncover how this Chinese-American family living in 1970s small-town Ohio struggles to connect with each other, thus setting forth consequences none of them could have anticipated.

