Trump Plays Cute With Internet Conspiracy About Rubio Taking Pills During Debate

Donald Trump on Friday lent credence to a rumor being circulated online by his supporters that Marco Rubio took a prescription pill while on stage at CNN's debate in Texas.

In recent weeks, Trump supporters have shared video online of Rubio at the debate taking something from his pocket and putting it in his mouth — and insinuating that he abuses prescription drugs. A Rubio campaign spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Rubio was taking an Advil during the debate.

