Sanders Foreign Policy Adviser In 2015: Demise Of The American Empire Coming

Wilkerson, who worked as Secretary of State Colin Powell's chief of staff during the Bush administration, has since turned against the Iraq War. He has also said that Dick Cheney should be "in jail for war crimes" and espoused other controversial views, such as when he said in 2013 that Israel could be behind the chemical weapons attack in Syria. Politico reported on Wednesday that Wilkerson has spoken to Sanders once so far as part of the Vermont senator's effort to combat the criticism that he lacks foreign policy knowledge.

In a September 2015, Wilkerson argued in a speech that America is an empire on the brink of collapse.

"We could easily see, not the usual life of empire, which most historians will put down as somewhere between 100 and 300 years, but a very accelerated demise for the current empire of the United States," Wilkerson said at Lone Star College in Kingwood, Texas. "And even as Niall Ferguson has pointed out, in a Foreign Affairs article not too long ago, we might even see what he would call a chaotic end. That is to say on Monday you go to sleep and everything's okay and on Tuesday morning you wake up and it's all gone. It could happen that fast."

In the September speech, Wilkerson listed a number of features of declining empires.

"They wind up, for example, with less than one percent of their population and it's usually a mercenary percent, bleeding and dying and defending the other 99%. Sound familiar?" he said. "They usually wind up with bankers and financiers running the real power instruments in the empire. Sound familiar? They usually wind up with great hiccups in that financial and economic and trade picture that they have increasing difficulty in managing to survive. Sound familiar? These are the signs of the travails of empire."

Wilkerson went on to describe a scenario that closely resembles the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"So they will go out for example, when an attack occurs upon them by barbarians, that kills 3,000 of their citizens, mostly because of their negligence, they will go out and kill 300,000 people and spend 3 trillion dollars in order to counter that threat to the status quo. They will then proceed throughout the world to exacerbate that threat by their own actions. Sound familiar?" he said.