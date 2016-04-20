Reince Priebus Says RNC To Consider More Debates

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said on Tuesday that the RNC would discuss the possibility of having more primary debates at its meeting this week in Florida.

"Well, we're working on that," Priebus said when asked by radio host Michael Medved if the remaining Republican presidential candidates would debate again. "We had a lull obviously since the last debate. We were going at about one a week, at a clip and it was getting a little exhausting. I think we're gonna revisit the debate issue this week on our debate committee meeting at the RNC. We're having our meeting this week in Florida. But we will be looking at the debate schedule moving forward."

The last Republican debate took place on March 10, though there were plans for another debate to take place on March 21. Fox News canceled that debate after first Donald Trump backed out, followed by John Kasich. Trump, for his part, has suggested he would be reluctant to debate again, saying "I think we have had enough debates."