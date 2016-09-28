Eric Trump: It Took “Courage” For My Dad To Not Mention Bill Clinton’s Infidelity

"That was a big moment for me and probably will actually become — my life and this campaign — and probably will be something I’ll always remember," Eric Trump said.

Eric Trump said on Tuesday that it took "courage" during Monday night's debate for his father to refrain from bringing up Bill Clinton's infidelity, saying it was something he'll always remember.



"I mean, he very well could’ve looked down — and he said it when he came off the debate stage, 'I wasn’t gonna respond to that question because I saw Chelsea in the front row and I just wasn’t gonna go there out of respect for her,'" the younger son of the Republican nominee told host Simon Conway of 1040 WHO Iowa radio. "And that was a big moment for me and probably will actually become, my life and this campaign, and probably will be something I’ll always remember."

He continued, "I mean, he really took the high ground where he had the opportunity to go very, very low. And I’m proud of him for doing that. I mean, I'm really proud of him for doing that. And I think people recognize that. I mean, there are a lot of people who came up to me, including many in the media, who said listen, he could’ve just crushed her on that last question. And he would’ve probably hurt a family if he did.

"I don’t know, I think that took a lot of courage in so many regards and I think he really answered that well and took the high ground and kept the high road.”



During the debate, Hillary Clinton brought up disparaging comments Donald Trump has made about women. Trump responded by saying that he had refrained from saying something "extremely rough to Hillary, to her family." After the debate, he said that he did so out of respect for Chelsea Clinton, who was in the audience, though he added that he might bring up Clinton's extramarital affairs at the next debate.