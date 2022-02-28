The New Mayor Of This Ukrainian Town Became An Overnight Wartime Leader

VASYLKIV, Ukraine — When Natalia Balasynovych was elected mayor here as an independent at the start of the pandemic, she believed the biggest challenges would be the health crisis and the modernization of this historically military town. In her first year, she opened a high-speed train route to Kyiv and one of Ukraine’s first shelters for survivors of domestic abuse.

Now, she is a wartime leader, with her country under siege by Russian forces and her city targeted with airstrikes and paratroopers parachuting in by plane and rappelling by helicopter. Her town includes a strategic military airbase that President Vladimir Putin hopes to seize and use to bring in more troops in order to encircle the capital, Kyiv, just 22 miles away.

But, just days into Russia’s full-on assault, the airport remains in Ukraine’s control.

When BuzzFeed News visited the city of 37,000 on Monday, it seemed that nearly every person had a Kalashnikov slung over their shoulder. Windows were taped to prevent the glass from shattering from explosions. Long lines formed outside groceries, banks, and pharmacies. Checkpoints manned by jumpy volunteers were erected at Vasylkiv’s entrances and exits.

