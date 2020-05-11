Bored And Frustrated, Putin Has Told Russians To Get Back To Work — Even As The Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

BuzzFeed News has reporters across five continents bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Vladimir Putin has spoken: It’s time to get back to work.



On Monday, the Russian president announced the easing of a nationwide lockdown for Russians that he imposed in late March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even as the country reported a record-high number of infections, making it Europe’s new hotspot.

Russia recorded 11,656 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, a 5.5% increase from the day before, for a total of 221,344 cases, according to government data. That was enough to overtake Italy and edge closer to the UK, Spain and the US — all countries that have been criticized for botching their responses to the pandemic — in the global tally of coronavirus cases.

“Starting tomorrow, May 12, the national non-working period will end for the entire country and for all sectors of the economy,” Putin said in a televised nationwide address. “But the fight with the epidemic isn’t ending. Its threat remains even in territories where the situation is relatively safe.”

Putin regretfully ordered the sweeping lockdown measure on March 30, forcing many people to work from home and businesses to temporarily close while continuing to pay employees. He also decided, uncharacteristically, to delegate responsibility for implementing it to unprepared regional governors. Unaccustomed to having so much power, some of them have fumbled their responses.

In his address on Monday, Putin extended the regional governors’ authorities to impose restrictions as long as the outbreak continues, a move that some Russian experts saw as him passing the buck. So the fight will remain theirs, while Putin gets to look like the good guy for reopening the country.

Some experts believe that Monday’s announcement was Putin’s attempt to move away from crisis management, something that isn’t his strong suit. (Just look at his handling of the Kursk submarine disaster.) Tatiana Stanovaya, head of the R.Politik think tank, told BuzzFeed News that his handling of the coronavirus outbreak “didn’t really work” and that he prefers focusing on the economy and getting back to the business of strengthening his hold on power.

Putin has appeared perhaps equally angry at, stumped by, and bored with the coronavirus, Stanovaya and other experts have noted. And he has reasons to be.

The virus has devastated Russia’s economy, already hit hard by a dramatic drop in oil prices. Putin said on Monday that unemployment had doubled during the lockdown to 1.4 million, and he wanted to try to stop it from rising. To that end, he announced financial support measures for businesses and for families with children who have seen their lives turned upside down.

The outbreak has also exposed weaknesses in Russia’s healthcare system under Putin, who has ruled the country since 2000.