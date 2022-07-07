These Photos Show How Abortion Protests Have Evolved Since 1973

A look at Americans supporting Roe v. Wade over the years.

By
Christina Baez
by Christina Baez

For nearly 50 years, Americans across the country have been demonstrating for the right to have an abortion. On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for states to ban access to abortion services. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, people are once again protesting across the US.

Here’s what those protests have looked like throughout the years:

1973

Protesters&#x27; signs read &quot;abortion is our right&quot; and &quot;68% of Catholics favor woman&#x27;s right to abortion&quot;
Peter Keegan / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in Midtown Manhattan, where the American Medical Association was holding its annual convention on July 5, 1973.

1974

Protesters carry a cross and signs reading &quot;abortion is a woman&#x27;s right&quot; and &quot;free us from the cross of religious oppression&quot;
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Abortion rights advocate Bill Baird leads a group in front of a statehouse to protest a proposed amendment to the US Constitution that would effectively overturn Roe v. Wade.

1975

Protesters carry signs reading &quot;freedom of choice for women,&quot; &quot;low-cost birth control advice,&quot; &quot;stop police surveillance of peaceful meetings,&quot; and &quot;abortion is a woman&#x27;s right&quot;
Peter L Gould / Fpg / Getty Images

Abortion rights protesters

1977

A woman stands behind a microphone outside
Spencer Grant / Getty Images

An abortion rights demonstrator speaks at a Boston rally against the Hyde Amendment.

1979

A woman stands near protesters carrying signs reading &quot;if priests became pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament&quot; and &quot;get your religion off our bodies&quot;
Bettmann Archive / Getty

James Thompson (right) finds herself confronted by a large group of demonstrating women, as she enters the New Jersey State House in Trenton on June 11, 1979.

1980

A protester holds a sign reading &quot;I am almost 87 years old and I believe in abortion rights&quot;
Boston Globe via Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate in Boston, Jan. 20, 1980

A woman holding up a sign reading &quot;It&#x27;s My Body And I Have A Right To Choose&quot;
Keystone Features / Getty Images

A delegate at the Democratic National Convention in New York

1982

A protest sign shows an equation of a gender glyph denoting women plus a coat hanger equals death, represented by a skull and crossbones
Leif Skoogfors / Corbis via Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate in Washington, DC, during an annual demonstration on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

1985

A demonstrator in a demon mask during a rally stands beneath California and US flags with a sign reading &quot;anti-choice equals fascist&quot;
Bromberger Hoover Photography / Getty Images

Protesters during a San Francisco rally against President Ronald Reagan's anti-abortion agenda in 1985

1986

A protester holds a sign that reads &quot;if abortion is murder, fucking is a felony&quot;
Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates during the March for Women's Lives in Washington, DC, March 9, 1986

People walking in the street hold up a large banner that reads &quot;no bad women, only bad laws&quot;
Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates carry a banner on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, during the March for Women's Lives, March 9, 1986

Demonstrators in a city street hold a sign reading &quot;thanks, rapists and right-to-lifers for giving us forced pregnancy and forced childbirth&quot;
Ann E. Zelle / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March for Women's Lives, Washington, DC, March 9, 1986

1987

A demonstrator&#x27;s sign shows Ronald Reagan holding up a gun with the text &quot;You&#x27;ll have that kid or I&#x27;ll kill the both of you&quot;
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate holds up a sign at a demonstration, circa 1987.

1988

A demonstrator&#x27;s sign reads &quot;pro-choice, quality choices, quality lives&quot;
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates march on New York State Route 27 in May 1988.

1989

Demonstrators in a large crowd hold signs reading &quot;uphold Roe v Wade&quot; and &quot;protect every child&#x27;s right to be a wanted child&quot; and &quot;pro-choice is pro-life&quot;
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in Washington, DC, April 9, 1989

Protesters crowd the space around the Washington Monument and reflecting pool
Andrew Holbrooke / Getty Images

A crowd at an abortion rights rally in Washington, DC, regarding the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade in 1989

People line up along a street holding signs reading &quot;keep abortion legal&quot; and &quot;honk if you&#x27;re pro-choice&quot;
Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates during a rally in Burbank, California, on July 4, 1989

Women wearing white hold up signs reading &quot;physicians for choice&quot; and &quot;keep abortion legal&quot;
Barbara Alper / Getty Images

Members of Physicians for Choice take part in a March for Women's Lives in Washington, DC, on April 9, 1989.

1992

A protester holds up a sign reading &quot;mandatory pregnancy is un-American&quot;
Leif Skoogfors / Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate at the March for Life in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992

A sign in a garbage can reads, &quot;Why are the men who rule America so obsessed with controlling women&#x27;s lives?&quot;
Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

A pro–abortion rights sign is discarded in a garbage can near the US Capitol after an abortion rights march.

Protesters hold a sign with a broken wire coat hanger reading &quot;never again&quot;
Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

Demonstrators during the March for Women's Lives rally, organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992. The march was held as a response to a then-pending US Supreme Court case (Casey v. Planned Parenthood) seen as a threat to the legal standing of Roe v. Wade.

Women wear face masks and gags in their mouths with signs around their necks reading &quot;breeding unit&quot;
Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

A group of abortion rights advocates during a march in Washington, DC

A banner held by demonstrators in a large crowd reads &quot;pro-choice is pro-life&quot;
Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

A crowd of abortion rights demonstrators during a march in Washington, DC, 1992

Demonstrators hold a banner reading &quot;we won&#x27;t go back, we will fight back&quot;
Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

The March for Women's Lives rally in Washington, DC, on April 5, 1992

A woman with a wide mouth holds up a bright yellow sign reading &quot;no government intervention in women&#x27;s wombs&quot;
Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

A woman from the New York chapter of NOW holds a pro–abortion rights sign during a march in Washington, DC, in 1992.

A crowd of demonstrators
Mark Reinstein / Getty Images

Demonstrators in Washington DC, April 5, 1992

2000

People march in the street holding a banner &quot;stand up for choice 2000&quot;
Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

Protesters march in the streets of downtown Philadelphia on July 30, 2000, one day before delegates to the Republican National Convention are scheduled to begin their party's nominating convention.

2001

Demonstrators hold up signs reading &quot;pass a woman&#x27;s right to know&quot;
Star Tribune via Getty Images

A rally on the US Capitol steps to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

2003

Demonstrators hold up signs reading &quot;never go back&quot; and &quot;keep abortion legal&quot;
Alex Wong / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates hold placards and shout slogans during a candlelight vigil outside the Supreme Court during the 30th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, 2003.

2004

A person wears a hat with birthday candles and a small paper decoration reading &quot;happy birthday roe v wade&quot;
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

People celebrate the 31st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, 2004, in San Francisco.

Two signs read &quot;who decides?&quot; and &quot;where are the women?&quot;: the first showing George W Bush between the legs of a person on a medical examining table, the other showing a group of male politicians standing around Bush signing a document into law
Rick Friedman / Corbis via Getty Images

Signs at an abortion rights rally outside New York City Hall in lower Manhattan

People lie on the ground with red-stained jeans and bloody coat hangers near signs reading &quot;abortion on demand and without apology&quot;
Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters demanding "abortion without apology" gathered at Times Square's Red Steps as part of a national day of action to stop the abortion bans in June 2004.

2005

A protester holds up a sign reading &quot;Save Roe&quot; in front of the Supreme Court steps
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Planned Parenthood volunteers and employees in front of the Supreme Court on July 8, 2005

A demonstrator holds a sign reading &quot;forced birth equals violence&quot;
Erik Mcgregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

Abortion rights activists outside of the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in SoHo, New York

Protesters hold signs reading &quot;stop the war on choice&quot; and &quot;choose justice&quot;
Mario Tama / Getty Images

People protesting the nomination of John Roberts by President George W. Bush to the Supreme Court at Union Square in New York City on July 20, 2005. Abortion rights advocates were troubled that Roberts had gone on the record calling for Roe v. Wade to be overturned when he served as a lawyer for the government.

2006

A coat hanger in front of the Supreme Court is held up and labeled with a piece of paper reading &quot;we won&#x27;t go back to illegal abortions, drive out the Bush regime&quot;
Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate holds up a coat hanger outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 8, 2006, as the court hears oral arguments in Gonzales v. Carhart.

2007

People carrying signs outside talk passionately at each other
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate argues with an anti-abortion activist in front of the Supreme Court, Jan. 22, 2007.

Protesters hold signs reading &quot;don&#x27;t turn back the clock&quot; and &quot;prevention not prohibition&quot;
Kathryn Scott Osler / Denver Post via Getty Images

A statewide coalition of abortion rights organizations holds a rally in 2007 on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver to herald Senate Bill 60 (emergency contraception information for sexual assault survivors) and condemn Senate Bill 143, which would ban virtually all abortions in Colorado.

2009

A demonstrator holds a sign reading &quot;If the fetus you save is gay, will you still fight for its rights&quot;
Antoine Doyen / Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate in front of Dr. George Tiller's clinic in Wichita, Kansas, on June 20, 2009

A protester in a crowd holds up a sign reading &quot;not your uterus, not your opinion&quot;
UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A march for abortion rights in Minneapolis, 2009

2011

A protester&#x27;s sign reads &quot;Catholic priests no young boys here go home&quot;
Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates line the sidewalk outside the Dr. Emily Women's Health Center on March 12, 2011, in the Bronx.

2013

A nighttime view of a crowd of demonstrators
Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol in Austin as new legislation goes up for a vote on July 8, 2013. Gov. Rick Perry called on a second legislative special session to pass a restrictive abortion law through the state legislature.

2016

Demonstrators hold signs reading &quot;can&#x27;t just be theoretically legal&quot; and &quot;must be literally accessible&quot;
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates outside the Supreme Court, March 2, 2016

Demostrators hold signs reading &quot;keep clinics open&quot; and &quot;prioritize women&#x27;s health&quot;
Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates wait for rulings in front of the US Supreme Court on June 27, 2016.

2019

Demonstrators standing in front of a government building hold signs that read &quot;lawmakers, mind your own uterus&quot;
Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators march in support of Planned Parenthood and against a decision that would effectively halt abortions by revoking the license of the last center in Missouri that performs the procedure, during a rally at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, May 30, 2019.

A protester standing near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis holds a sign reading &quot;OMG GOP WTF&quot;
Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in St. Louis, May 30, 2019

Demonstrators in the street hold signs reading &quot;women are more than wombs&quot; and &quot;stop the bans&quot;
Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in St. Louis, May 30, 2019

2020

Protesters stand in a park and hold up signs reading &quot;I am so tired of men&quot; and &quot;women dissent&quot; and &quot;if you don&#x27;t fight for all women you fight for no women&quot;
Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters at a rally hosted by the feminist organization Women's March to oppose President Donald Trump's plan to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat with Amy Coney Barrett.

2021

A demonstrator holds a sign reading &quot;I&#x27;m with her&quot; with arrows pointing in all directions
Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates protest after Alabama passed the most restrictive ban in the US.

A protest sign in front of a government building reads &quot;pro Roe 1973&quot;
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A protester holds a sign in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol during the Rally for Reproductive Rights in 2021.

A demonstrator wearing a shirt that says &quot;fuck Texas&quot; holds up a sign reading &quot;in America women&#x27;s bodies are under attack&quot;
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An abortion rights advocate outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021

A demonstrator holds upa. sign reading &quot;power of women engaging in repro, we are the majority&quot;
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in front of the Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021

2022

Two demonstrators hold signs reading &quot;don&#x27;t tread on me&quot; and &quot;my pro-choice grandma fought for this so I wouldn&#x27;t have to&quot;
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates in front of the Supreme Court, May 7, 2022, less than a week after news broke that justices planned to overturn Roe v. Wade

Demonstrators hold signs reading &quot;keep your policies off my body&quot; and &quot;defend Roe by any means necessary&quot;
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the Supreme Court, May 3, 2022.

An activist shouts into the microphone of a megaphone, in front of others holding signs reading &quot;abortion on demand and without apology&quot;
Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, June 24, 2022.

Protesters hold each other and cry in front of the Supreme Court building
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling in front of the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. The Court's decision overturned Roe v. Wade and erases a federal right to an abortion.