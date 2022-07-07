These Photos Show How Abortion Protests Have Evolved Since 1973
A look at Americans supporting Roe v. Wade over the years.
For nearly 50 years, Americans across the country have been demonstrating for the right to have an abortion. On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for states to ban access to abortion services. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, people are once again protesting across the US.
Here’s what those protests have looked like throughout the years: