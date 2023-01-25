Vloggers Hank And John Green Want You To Take College Courses On YouTube

Hank Green and his brother, John, the bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars and other young adult novels, have posted endless hours of educational content on their Vlogbrothers YouTube channel, which has more than 3.5 million subscribers. Now they’re expanding their mission: Yesterday, the Green brothers announced a new initiative, Study Hall , which allows users to gain college credit, for a very reasonable rate, by taking classes on YouTube.



Study Hall is a partnership between Crash Course, a YouTube-based educational channel produced by Complexly, a company set up by the Greens; Arizona State University; and YouTube. The video program guides users through key questions, like whether college is even right for them, and if it is, helps them learn what they can major in and how they can enter the work world afterward.

More significantly, Study Hall allows users to take courses online in order to earn college credits accredited through ASU. That means those credits can be counted toward a degree at ASU, or hundreds of other colleges that recognize programs developed by ASU.

“We’d looked a lot at what we do at Crash Course and felt really good about that,” Hank Green told BuzzFeed News. “We had intentionally said, 'We make content, and that’s what we do.' But the idea presents itself when you’re creating high-quality educational materials. You start to have those thoughts about providing credentials for people.”

The project got going more than three years ago, at an educational content creators event where YouTube connected Complexly and ASU. The idea crystallized when the Crash Course team realized that 43 million Americans hold some form of student debt, totaling $1.75 trillion . Of those 43 million people, 40% don’t have a degree, because they never graduated. Some might realize partway through their studies that a college education isn’t for them; for others, life simply gets in the way.



“We decided to look at what the hardest parts are for students, and one of them was the barrier of cost and the barrier of bureaucracy to higher education,” Hank Green said. He pointed out that pretty much anyone can take the courses, including high school students.