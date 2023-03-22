Congress Wanted Me To Turn Over A Document About TikTok’s Links To China. Here’s Why I Refused.

When I first read the email, just after 6 a.m. on March 16, I couldn’t quite believe what I had seen. I was still waking up, so wondered if I was dreaming it. But it turned out to be true.

The subject line, “‘TikTok Master Messaging’ Document,” made me anticipate something altogether different. Occasionally, I’ll get barely literate messages from angry old men — and they are always men — pointing out my folly in trusting TikTok, which they consider a Chinese puppet company.

But this was different. This was a message from a staff member working on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which will be quizzing Shou Zi Chew, TikTok’s CEO, live and in person this Thursday. They said the committee had spoken to a number of experts in advance of their hearing, some of whom referenced my story on a series of internal TikTok documents I had obtained that outlined how the company sought to downplay its links to China.

The committee was wondering if I would be willing to send them a copy of the leaked document in full. “This would of course be strictly confidential,” the staffer added.

You can read the email here . I tweeted it, only redacting the staff member’s name so they wouldn’t receive any hate from an online mob.

Needless to say, I didn’t send them the document — nor would I ever. A journalist always protects their sources, no matter who comes calling. I emailed back explaining as much, and also asked to interview the chair of the committee ahead of the hearing. I never heard back.

I refused to hand over my document because of journalistic integrity, but also because I think there’s a risk that the document could be misconstrued.

I am far from a friend of TikTok. In my stories, I have revealed that TikTok sent US job applicants’ data to China without telling people; that the platform was selling its algorithm as a B2B product ; and that the UK government told TikTok the “strictly confidential” identity of the next Chinese ambassador to the UK . I have repeatedly uncovered user numbers that the platform doesn’t want made public.