Supreme Court Strikes Down Texas Abortion Restrictions

People await word of whether the Supreme Court would rule on the pending abortion provider restrictions case on June 23, 2016.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down two provisions of a Texas law imposing restrictions on abortion providers.

The case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, addressed how far Texas can go to pass restrictions on abortion providers but ended up providing a strong reaffirmation of a 1992 decision holding that laws imposing an "undue burden" on abortion access are unconstitutional.

At issue was a law Texas passed in 2013 that, among other provisions, requires abortion facilities there to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), where outpatient surgery is performed. Under the new law, doctors who perform abortions also must have admissions privileges at a nearby hospital. Abortion providers and advocates have said the law would result (and has resulted) in many Texas clinics closing because they do not meet standards.

In a 5–3 decision written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the court held that the surgical center requirements and the admitting privileges provisions were unconstitutional.

In considering the case pressed by Texas for the admitting privileges requirement, Breyer wrote, "We have found nothing in Texas’ record evidence that shows that, compared to prior law (which required a 'working arrangement' with a doctor with admitting privileges), the new law advanced Texas’ legitimate interest in protecting women’s health."

Later, he concluded, "[T]he surgical-center requirement, like the admitting-privileges requirement, provides few, if any, health benefits for women, poses a substantial obstacle to women seeking abortions, and constitutes an 'undue burden' on their constitutional right to do so."

Breyer was joined in his decision by Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.