Yes, A Supreme Court Justice Discussed Kim Kardashian's Robbery In Court

politics

Justice Stephen Breyer: "Even Kardashian's thief, if there is one..." ?

By Chris Geidner

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 3:15 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court held its first day of arguments for the fall — a day for the justices to begin considering key issues important to the rule of law for the nation.

Chris Geidner/BuzzFeed

One of the cases that the eight justices heard on Tuesday was brought by Lawrence Eugene Shaw and deals with the meaning of the federal bank fraud statute.

Via supremecourt.gov

The question in the case is whether, under the law, Shaw only had to deceive the bank in order to be able to be convicted under the law or whether he also had to actually cheat the bank out of money.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Then, minutes into the argument: PLOT TWIST! Justice Stephen Breyer asked about Kim Kardashian's robbery over the weekend — analogizing the bank-fraud case to Kardashian's jewelry theft.

Via supremecourt.gov
NOTE: "Even Kardashian's thief, if there is one..." 👀

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

Really. Breyer kept going with the analogy — sounding like he was very skeptical of Shaw's argument that it's not "defrauding" a bank so long as the bank isn't actually losing money.

Via supremecourt.gov

And showing that he...keeps up with the Kardashians. (Sorrynotsorry.)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West attend the Off-White 2017 spring/summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show on Sept. 29 in Paris.
Alain Jocard / AFP / Getty Images

Real talk, though: I cannot wait for Kanye to sample the audio* of "dear Miss Kardashian" in his next single.

* = The Supreme Court does not make audio from arguments available until the end of each argument week, so we will have to wait until Friday to hear the audio from Tuesday&#x27;s arguments.
Via supremecourt.gov

