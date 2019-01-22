The Supreme Court Allows Trump To Implement His Transgender Military Ban

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration can enforce its ban on transgender service members while cases challenging the ban proceed, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday morning.

The court did not agree to hear arguments over the constitutionality of the Trump administration's efforts to ban most transgender people from serving in the military at this time — allowing appeals at the lower court level to continue. The court did, however, issue a stay of lower courts' injunctions against the policy — allowing the policy to be enforced — until challenges to the policy are resolved.

The 5-4 vote to grant the stay was opposed by all of the court's more liberal justices.

Until recently, all courts to consider the question had ruled against the actions of President Donald Trump and, later, former defense secretary James Mattis to first outright ban and then severely limit transgender military service. On Jan. 3, however, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit reversed a district court's injunction against the Mattis policy.

That ruling — while a setback for advocates of transgender military service — had no immediate effect due to the multiple other injunctions against the policy.

Tuesday's order, however, put stays in place halting enforcement of the injunctions — and allowing enforcement of the ban for the first time since Trump tweeted his plans in the summer of 2017. Transgender people had been allowed to serve since an Obama administration decision in 2016, and transgender people have been allowed to join the military since the beginning of 2018.

While the initial policy put forward by Trump was an outright ban, multiple courts ruled that that policy was likely unconstitutional. The revised policy, at issue now, was put forward by Mattis and barred most transgender people from service if they transition.

While most courts to consider the revised policy have ruled that the policies are not substantially different, the DC Circuit disagreed — finding the differences to be "substantial" and an attempt to address prior legal failings of the initial policy.