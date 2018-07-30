Giuliani Backs Off Trump's Repeated Denials That He Asked Comey To Go Easy On Flynn

"He had a right to say to Comey, 'Give Flynn a break,'" Giuliani says. Trump previously said, "I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn."

While Giuliani asserted that "[t]here was no investigation at the time," he went on to detail how, as a former prosecutor, he would be asked to "[t]ake the man's whole life into consideration" in a given potential case and "[e]ither go easy on him, or maybe this one can you pass on," suggesting that's what Trump was asking Comey to consider regarding Flynn.

Of Trump's comments to Comey about Flynn, Giuliani said on Fox & Friends, "He asked him to exercise his prosecutorial discretion because he was a good man with a great war record."

Comey has previously discussed a Feb. 14, 2017, Oval Office encounter that he said he had with Trump regarding Flynn.

In a memo detailing the encounter, where Trump asked to speak with Comey alone, Comey wrote, "He began by saying he wanted to 'talk about Mike Flynn.' He then said that although Flynn 'hadn't done anything wrong' in his call with the Russians (a point he made at least two more times in the conversation), he had to let him go because he misled the Vice President, whom he described as 'a good guy.'"

Comey wrote that Trump later returned to the topic of Flynn: "He said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' I replied by saying, 'I agree he is a good guy,' but said no more."

When news of the memo became public in the New York Times, the White House denied Comey's account.

"While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," according to the statement. "The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."

As of a January 2018 memo sent to Mueller from then-Trump lawyer John Dowd, this remained the position of Trump's lawyers, who reprinted the statement, as to what happened that day.



In Comey's June 2017 testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, he was asked about Trump's language and Comey said he "took it as a direction."

Pressed by Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, who said that "hoping" for something is not a directive, Comey explained, "It is the president of the United States, with me alone, saying, 'I hope this,' I took it as this is what he wants me to do. I didn't obey that."

The conversation is one of several actions Trump has taken that are under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office as potential evidence that Trump has attempted to obstruct the FBI and later special counsel's investigation into Russia's role in attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In the January 2018 memo sent to Mueller by Trump's lawyers, John Dowd, who has since left Trump's legal team, laid out a broad argument against an obstruction charge — regardless of what Trump did — asserting that Trump couldn't face an obstruction charge "because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired."

Giuliani's full comments on obstruction:

