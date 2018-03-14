Former No. 2 At The FBI Faces Firing And Loss Of His Pension Days Before His Scheduled Retirement

The Office of Professional Responsibility has recommended the firing of Andrew McCabe — whom President Trump has repeatedly criticized — but Attorney General Jeff Sessions will make the final call.

Andrew McCabe, the former second-in-command at the FBI, faces the possibility of being fired just days before his scheduled retirement, a source with knowledge of the circumstances confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

The Justice Department’s inspector general has been looking into McCabe’s actions as part of a broader investigation into the handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Communications from the inspector general’s office regarding McCabe prompted a disciplinary review from the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility, which, in turn, recommended that McCabe be fired. The decision whether to accept that recommendation or reject it will be made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The New York Times first reported the possibility of McCabe’s firing on Wednesday.

The decision could have dire ramifications for McCabe — whose pension could be at risk — as well as for the larger discussion of President Donald Trump’s attempts to influence the actions of the Justice Department.

McCabe has been a particular target of Trump’s tweet-rage over time, with Trump focused on the financial backing McCabe’s wife received from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — a longtime ally of the Clintons — when she ran as a Democrat for state senate in Virginia.