Facebook Co-Founder Commits Another $8 Million To Democrats

"$5M going to Priorities USA," Dustin Moskovitz writes.

By Chris Geidner

Chris Geidner

Posted on October 8, 2016, at 7:25 p.m. ET

WASHINGTON — Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who pledged $20 million earlier this month to support Democrats in the 2016 election, on Saturday evening pledged an additional $8 million — including $5 million to Priorities USA, the Democrats primary Super PAC.

"The events of the past few weeks have only deepened my conviction that Hillary is the best choice for America. I hope that these contributions will help make that outcome a reality," Moskovitz wrote in a post on Medium Saturday evening.

