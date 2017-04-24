In Race To Use Expiring Drugs, Arkansas Executes Two Men In One Night

Arkansas executed Jack Jones and Marcel Williams on Monday — making it the first state in more than 15 years to execute two people in one night.

WASHINGTON — For the first time since 2000, a state executed two people in one day on Monday.

Arkansas — which scheduled eight executions for the second half of April before one of its lethal injection drugs expires — executed Jack Jones and Marcel Williams on Monday.

The first execution, of Jones, was completed before 7:30 p.m. Central Time — less than four days after the state held its first execution in more than a decade.

The state carried out its second execution of the day, of Williams, a little more than three hours later. He was declared dead at 10:33 p.m. CT, prison officials told reporters.

Before the second scheduled execution began, however, a federal district court judge issued a temporary stay to consider a request from lawyers for Williams that his execution be halted because, lawyers argued, the first execution "appeared to be torturous and inhuman." The state opposed the request, calling the claims "utterly baseless."

After holding a hearing on the request, US District Judge Kristine Baker denied Williams' request and lifted the stay a little before 9:30 p.m. CT — opening the way for the state to proceed with Williams' execution.

Williams was executed for abducting, raping, and killing Stacy Rae Erickson, a 22-year-old mother of two, in 1994.

Jones was executed for the 1995 murder and rape of Mary Phillips during a robbery at her accounting office while her 11-year-old daughter watched. Reporters in Arkansas were told by prison officials that Jones' time of death was 7:20 p.m. CT.

