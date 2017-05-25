Harvard's Closed Captioning Malfunctioned And Turned Zuckerberg's Speech Into A Jibberish Tone Poem
"CECEOKOK wasn't the first thing I built" —Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Today, Harvard's closed-captioning system apparently malfunctioned — just as Mark Zuckerberg was giving his commencement speech at the university.
And it ruled.
Like any good commencement speech, there were important career lessons for the graduates.
And wise words to look deep within oneself.
As well as the poignant reminder that, when things don't go your way, you should dust yourself off and never FEELINGORRYOROR yourself.
Zuck even took his own advice to bare one's soul, and opened up about his past.
For the soon-to-be graduates in attendance, the pelting rain was a reminder of the cold, uncertain world they'd soon enter.
But fear not. Zuckerberg's words were a balm for their restless souls.
And a pledge not only to find the void within, but also to turn it into a 3-star hotel.
Zuckerberg's message was the story of the everyman and everywoman. Hard truths that bristled among the woolen suit–clad robber barons in attendance.
They may not have liked the message provided by Harvard's closed-captioning algorithms, but there was little they could do.
The algorithm, you see, is always right.
CORRECTION
This story and headline has been updated to note it was Harvard's closed captioning that malfunctioned, not Facebook's.
