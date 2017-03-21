Apple Just Announced An Updated iPad And A (Red) iPhone

New iPad starts at $329 — $70 less than the starting price of the iPad Air 2.

In its first product launch of 2017, Apple announced that it is rolling out a series of new iPads and a special edition red iPhone to benefit the (Red) campaign to fight AIDS.

The updated iPads will come in a 9.7-inch model. The update comes in the form of a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and A9 chip, an upgrade over the A8X chip featured in the iPad Air 2. The new iPad will be available to order starting Friday and in stores next week. Its starting price is $329 — about $70 less than the starting price of the Air 2.

The (Red) iPhone's specs are similar to those of the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus models. It'll be available in stores beginning Friday, March 24 .

They'll look like this: