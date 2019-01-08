Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is A Perfect Foil For The Pro-Trump Media

Here’s an incomplete summary of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s social feeds in the last 24 hours: 30-plus tweets that include news articles about working-class voters; well-meaning jabs at Brooklyn residents for their “bespoke quiche spots”; explainers on top tax rates; retweeted promos for an upcoming interview; developing policy proposals about a Green New Deal; a series of tweets dunking on a CNN journalist for a misleading remark about her policies; a six-tweet thread criticizing false equivalency in media fact-checking. Over on Instagram Ocasio-Cortez posted a photo of her swearing-in with the caption, “We open doors so others can walk through them” as well as a nine-part Instagram Story walking her audience through the experience of watching her first 60 Minutes profile (“I’m terrified”). Arguments, news, some earnest self-promotion, policy explanation, and a touch of media criticism — not bad for a Sunday evening into Monday morning.

My colleague Katherine Miller described the visceral appeal of Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram as a fun experiment in living vicariously through the congresswoman’s rise. “She’s acting like a regular person. She embodies this surrealist thing of, like, ‘WHAT IF…you were elected to Congress? What would happen next? What would you do?’” It’s good entertainment and a clever way to get 4,500 concurrent viewers to listen to her a policy discussion 9 p.m. on a random Wednesday. In other words, it’s a refreshing, natural mode of politicking that feels perfectly of the moment.

But for those who’ve been paying attention to the new, online dynamics of our fractured and chaotic political media ecosystem over the past three years, there’s something familiar about Ocasio-Cortez’s extremely online persona that goes well beyond entertainment. It appears to be immediate, organic, and unfiltered. Her feeds are equal parts proactive and reactive. And, crucially, they are relentless, keeping Ocasio-Cortez in the news cycle. She’s an insurgent, internet-native political force. Which makes her a perfect foil for a different, oxygen-sucking brand of political warfare: the pro-Trump media.

To be clear, these entities are far from carbon copies — one is a sitting congresswoman and the other is a loose conglomeration of shock jocks, media personalities, conspiracy theorists, and trolls arguing on behalf of a billionaire president with a 41% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating. And while the tone, tenor, and endgame of their politics are vastly different — one pushes tax legislation, the other Trump propaganda and stories about Clinton-adjacent pizza parlor child sex dungeons — they both know how to captivate and play to their audiences, leveraging the power of their followings, deflecting criticism, and staying on the offensive at all costs. That means being unafraid to get in the mix. Here’s how my colleague described Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter prowess: “She argues in threads, dunks on semi-randos, and is ready to mock the attempted sick own, harvesting and redirecting its power.” Sound familiar?

The pro-Trump media seems to think so. Back in November, when Ocasio-Cortez was still a representative-elect, pro-Trump pundits were already remarking on her talents. “AOC is using social media to show exactly what the transition to power is like, and will give a front-row seat to her day to day experience in Congress,” pro-Trump Twitter personality Jack Posobiec tweeted, calling her livestreams a form of “reality politics” and hinting that Trump has been urged to do the same.