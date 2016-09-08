10 Things Psychologists Want You To Know About Trigger Warnings

How you interact with a trigger warning will go hand in hand with where you are in recovering from your trauma, which is why treatment can't be left out of the conversation. "If you’re going to claim you can’t be exposed to [something], what are you doing actually and actively to work on that right now?" asks Bonior.

Seeking out treatment can help you process the trauma and develop strategies to help you get through the day without being triggered. According to Goldston, that might include meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy, deep breathing techniques, or grounding exercises (reminding yourself that you are in this present moment and place by focusing on things you can see, touch, hear, etc.). It could also mean sitting near the door so you can step out if things get to be too much.

So, based on where you are in treatment, getting a trigger warning might mean practicing grounding exercises before class, or it might mean saying to your professor, “This might be hard for me to witness in class. Can we figure out another way for me to get the material?”