Experts Say The Presidential Candidates Will Probably Live A Long Time Because They're Rich And Well Educated

It turns out their socioeconomic status may be even more telling than their medical records.

Headlines have been focusing on the candidates’ secrecy surrounding their medical records — and Clinton's bout of pneumonia — often citing their age as a harrowing risk factor. At 70, Donald Trump would be the oldest elected US president; Hillary Clinton, 68, would be the second oldest.

With less than two months to go in the presidential campaign, the conversation around the candidates’ health — and the public’s right to know and speculate on it — is at the forefront.

The current life expectancy for men and women aged 70 in the US is 84.4 and 86.6 respectively, according to the most recent data from CDC

And that's more than enough to get you through two terms in office.

"From a general perspective, it's very important to understand that having made it past 65 gives you an expected life expectancy that's longer than what's published as your life expectancy from birth," said Dr. Anne Newman, chair of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and director of Pitt’s Center for Aging and Population Health.

"It's reasonable to expect if you make it to your late sixties that you'll make it to your late eighties."