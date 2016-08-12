BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy's Job Is To Carry A Bag Of Condoms At The Olympics

health / lol / olympics

This Guy's Job Is To Carry A Bag Of Condoms At The Olympics

Not all heroes wear capes.

By Casey Gueren

Headshot of Casey Gueren

Casey Gueren

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 12, 2016, at 10:42 a.m. ET

Rodger Sherman, a reporter for SB Nation, spotted this young professional on Sunday doling out condoms at the Olympics.

Meet Eric, the guy whose job it is to walk around the Olympics with a big sack of condoms
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman

Meet Eric, the guy whose job it is to walk around the Olympics with a big sack of condoms

Reply Retweet Favorite

And pretty much everyone had the same reaction...

Twitter: @rodger_sherman / Via Twitter: @rodger_sherman

Sadly, Sherman wasn't able to interview Eric, because he was super busy.

Twitter: @rodger_sherman / Via Twitter: @rodger_sherman

And apparently he's not the only rubber distributor in Rio.

Look at these guys just nailing it in the 200-metre freestyle condom carry.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

Look at these guys just nailing it in the 200-metre freestyle condom carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems that the vending machine full of 450,000 condoms that was provided by the International Olympics Committee just wasn't enough.

Or maybe they thought, Why make these exhausted Olympians go get condoms when we can bring the condoms to them?
Buda Mendes / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

Or maybe they thought, Why make these exhausted Olympians go get condoms when we can bring the condoms to them?

Eric, you the real MVP.

Meet Eric, the guy whose job it is to walk around the Olympics with a big sack of condoms
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman

Meet Eric, the guy whose job it is to walk around the Olympics with a big sack of condoms

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via Twitter: @rodger_sherman

Sign up for BuzzFeed's Rio Roundup newsletter to get the hottest news each day of the games!



If you can't see the signup box above, just go here to sign up!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT