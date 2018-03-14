BuzzFeed News

Stephen Hawking Lived For Over 50 Years With ALS. Here’s Why That’s Unusual.

Stephen Hawking Lived For Over 50 Years With ALS. Here’s Why That’s Unusual.

Hawking, who died this week at age 76, may have lived longer with ALS than any patient in history. Here's what we know about the disease, and his case in particular.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on March 14, 2018, at 5:46 p.m. ET

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control muscle movement.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

ALS eventually leads to paralysis and death. Every case is individual, but patients typically survive for three to five years after being diagnosed.

JFalcetti / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

Stephen Hawking survived for over 50 years with ALS. The reason why he lived so long is not known, but doctors point to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Hindustan Times / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

Bryan Bedder / Via gettyimages.com
Hawking was a major force in the ALS and science communities, and his legacy inspired people all over the world.

NASA / Via Flickr: 39735679@N00

