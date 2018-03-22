These Maps Show Where "Deaths Of Despair” Are Most Likely, Including Murder, Suicide, And Drugs

More than 2.8 million people died in the US between 1980 and 2014 due to homicide, suicide, and substance abuse. In a new study, researchers at the University of Washington analyzed these deaths looking for trends across the US.

They found that mortality rates from these four causes of death — alcohol, drugs, suicide, and homicide — varied widely among different counties. There were striking increases in deaths due to drug use, according to the findings published in JAMA. While deaths due to alcohol, suicide, and homicide decreased at a national level, they increased in certain counties.

These “deaths of despair," as they are called in a groundbreaking 2015 study on mortality in the US, are a growing problem in the US, especially among young people. And for the first time since the 1960s, life expectancy in the US has declined for two years in a row. Experts point to the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders for reversing the progress in life expectancy rates the US has seen in the last 50 years.