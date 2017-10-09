Let's Settle The Hand Sanitizer Vs. Hand Washing Debate, Once And For All

There are a million different kinds of hand sanitizer: gels, foams, alcohol-based, all-natural, ones that smell like pumpkin spice, and more. And it turns out, the type of sanitizer really does matter — or rather, the active ingredient and its concentration, says Reynolds.

"You'll want a hand sanitizer that's 62–70% ethyl alcohol," said Tetro. Most of the popular brands out these days, like Purell, have 70%. When it comes to the alcohol-free stuff with ~natural active ingredients~ like aloe vera, the experts say they might kill some germs but definitely not enough. In order for a sanitizer to be effective, it has to reduce a certain amount of microbes from a surface. "The goal is a four-log (or 10,000-fold) reduction, meaning it reduces about 99.99% of the germs on your hands — and that's enough to prevent illness," said Reynolds.

So it doesn't really matter which brand of hand sanitizer you use or whether it's gel or foam, as long as it has at least 60% alcohol. And you should use enough hand sanitizer so that your hands get wet and it takes about 15 to 20 seconds for them to dry, says Tetro.