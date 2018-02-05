The e-cigarette delivers a potent dose of nicotine with each puff and could potentially be just as addictive as traditional cigarettes.

"The JUUL has two components: the bottom part is the device, which includes the battery and temperature regulation system, and the top part is the e-liquid cartridge that you stick into the device," Ashley Gould, JUUL's chief administrative officer, tells BuzzFeed News. The cartridge is also the mouthpiece, so you just click it into the JUUL and you're ready to go. The JUUL device is rechargeable and comes with a USB charger that you can pop into your laptop or charging block.

One of the biggest differences between the JUUL and other e-cigarettes is that there are no settings. The device senses when you take a pull from the mouthpiece and heats up to vaporize the liquid inside. "The JUUL isn't user-modifiable, and has a special temperature-regulation technology to prevent overheating or combustion," Gould says. So it's less likely to burn or explode, which has been an issue with other vapes.