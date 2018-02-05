BuzzFeed News

Everything You Need To Know About The JUUL, Including The Health Effects

Everything You Need To Know About The JUUL, Including The Health Effects

They’re supposed to help you quit smoking cigarettes, but with a cool design and flavors like fruit medley and creme brulee, critics say the nicotine-delivery device is maybe a bit too attractive for its own good.

By Caroline Kee

Posted on February 5, 2018, at 5:51 p.m. ET

What exactly is the JUUL? Meet the sleek, trendy, USB-shaped e-cigarette that everyone is talking about.

The JUUL has blown up on the internet, inspiring mega-viral memes and jokes on Twitter and Instagram.

The green light from the great gatsby was from a juul

In recent years, "vaping" and "vape culture" has become the butt of jokes and memes on social media. However, the JUUL has taken on a life of its own. There are over 50,000 posts under the hashtag #Juul on Instagram alone, and there are also countless tweets about it and videos on YouTube. Not all of the JUUL content on social media is encouraging the use of e-cigarettes (like this video). But whether people love it or hate it, the JUUL definitely has people talking.

But teens — still below the legal age to purchase or use e-cigarettes — are also bragging about "JUULing" on social media, sparking concern about e-cigarette use among young people.

Me: Juul is so bad for you. Me at a party:

In fact, so many high school students are using the JUUL that administrators are having to crack down and send emails to concerned parents.

So how do e-cigarettes work and what do you need to know about the health effects?

The JUUL is a portable "nicotine-delivery device" designed to mimic the physical and sensory experience of a cigarette, without looking like one.

The e-liquid cartridges, or "JUUL pods," come in a variety of flavors like "cool mint" and "fruit medley," and each pod contains about as much nicotine as one pack of cigarettes.

JUUL is marketed as an alternative for adults who smoke tobacco cigarettes.

However, everything that makes the JUUL attractive for adult smokers — the appearance, yummy flavors, and discreet design — also makes it a hit with teens.

Admin: No vaping or juuling in the bathrooms Every student: nO VaPiNg Or JuUliNG iN ThE BatHrOomS

"It's amazingly discreet and looks just like a flash drive, so it is easy for teens to hide at school or home — but it's also trendy and comes in cool flavors, so it's really everything kids want. I'm not surprised that they're getting hooked," Dr. Harold J. Farber, associate professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and pulmonologist at Texas Children's Hospital, tells BuzzFeed News.

Although it is illegal for people under the age of 18 to purchase e-cigarettes or other tobacco products, underage teens are still finding ways to get their hands on them. According to the FDA, a recent report from the CDC found that e-cigarette use rose from 1.5% to 16% among high school students and from 0.6% to 5.3% among middle school students from 2011 to 2015; over 2 million high school and middle school students used e-cigarettes in 2016.

Although the spike in use among young people has certainly increased sales, JUUL made it clear that they do not want a teen market. "We do not want teens using the JUUL. This is a product designed for adult smokers to switch from cigarettes and we are trying our hardest to implement youth prevention programs," Gould says.

Yes, the JUUL is safer than regular cigarettes, but no e-cigarette is considered "safe" — and it's never just vapor that you're inhaling.

"We don't know the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes yet, but we do know that nicotine can affect brain development — especially in kids," Farber says.

So there you have it: While e-cigarettes might help adults quit smoking, they can also hook young nonsmokers on nicotine.

Parents should talk to their kids about tobacco, e-cigarettes, and the harms of nicotine addiction as early as possible.

"Kids need to understand how addictive nicotine is and that it can affect their health, and performance in school and sports, and lead to worse addictions in the future," Farber says. Experts also encourage parents to have open conversations with their child and their pediatrician about e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. "It's about teaching kids at an early age and getting them to commit to staying nicotine-free — because the earlier you start using nicotine, the harder it is to stop," Farber says.

"JUUL as a company is taking the use among teens very seriously and working hard to enforce age restrictions and implement youth prevention programs," Gould says.

If you are ever concerned about e-cigarettes and your health, always consult a health care professional.

CORRECTION

JUUL is marketed as an alternative for adults who smoke tobacco cigarettes, not adults who are trying to quit smoking. And the company is in the process of submitting applications to the FDA. An earlier version misstated the submission process.

