"What we found was a very coherent pattern of less cervical cancer among people who’ve used the IUD based on thousands of women — and the pattern wasn't subtle at all, it was stunning," Dr. Victoria Cortessis, the study's lead author and associate professor of clinical preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told BuzzFeed Health.

IUDs are small, T-shaped devices that are placed in the uterus to prevent sperm from reaching an egg. They are a highly effective form of birth control and they can offer protection against pregnancy for up to three, five, or ten years.

The study is the first of its kind to combine and analyze data from multiple studies to look at the issue. "We went through all of the relevant human epidemiological data on this topic and narrowed it down to 16 high-quality observational studies of over 12,000 women from all over the world," Cortessis says.