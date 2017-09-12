How Much Random Medical Trivia Do You Know?
By the way, we don't find cheating very humerus.
1. What is the largest bone in the body?RadiusHumerusFemurVertebrae
The femur is the largest bone in the body.
The femur, or the thigh bone, is also the longest and strongest bone in the body. The top of the femur fits into the hip socket and the bottom is connected to the knee. It helps support your body weight and allows you to stand, walk, run, jump, etc.
2. What is removed during a cholecystectomy?The appendixThe gallbladderThe spleenPart of the colonThe uterus
The gallbladder is removed during a cholecystectomy.
A cholecystectomy is a surgical procedure used to remove the gallbladder, a small organ above the liver that stores bile. This procedure is usually done on people who experience pain or infection from gallstones.
3. During fertilization, the egg and sperm join to form ______.An embyroA fetusA neonateA gameteA zygote
The egg and sperm join to form a zygote.
Fertilization occurs when the egg and sperm (gametes) join together to form a single cell, or a zygote. This usually takes place in the fallopian tube. The zygote will then divide and become a blastocyst, which travels to the uterus to attach to the uterine lining. Once this implantation occurs, a pregnancy has begun. It does not become an embryo until later.
4. What is a pulmonary embolism?A blocked artery in the heartExcessive bleeding in the brainA ruptured valve in the heartA blocked artery in a lungA blood clot in an arm vein
A pulmonary embolism happens when there's a blockage in an artery of the lung.
A pulmonary embolism occurs when an artery of the lung suddenly becomes blocked. It can cause damage to lung tissue, lower oxygen levels in the blood, and damage other organs from a lack of oxygen. It's usually caused by a blood clot that originates in the deep veins of the leg (deep vein thrombosis), which then travels up to the lung, causing the blockage.
5. What is this duct called?Vas deferensUrethraEjaculatory ductCarpal tunnel
6. People with diabetes are unable to produce or use ________ properly.PenicillinGlucoseInsulinOxytocin
Diabetics are unable to produce or use insulin properly.
Insulin is a hormone made in the pancreas that allows our body to use glucose from the food we eat to energize our bodies, or store it for future use by moving it from the blood into cells. People with type 1 diabetes produce little or no insulin, which causes their blood sugar to rise, and puts them at risk for heart and nerve damage, kidney failure, coma, or death. On the other hand, people with type 2 diabetes produce insulin, but their bodies don't respond well to it.
7. Herpes zoster is another name for what?ChickenpoxTuberculosisSmallpoxShinglesGenital warts
Herpes zoster is another name for shingles.
Herpes zoster, or shingles, occurs when the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) — the same virus that causes chickenpox — reactivates in the body, causing a painful rash. If you've had chickenpox, VZV remains inactive in the nerve tissue near your brain and spinal cord, but can activate and become shingles if you have a weak immune system. A person infected with shingles can transmit the varicella-zoster virus to people who've never had chickenpox or gotten a vaccine for the virus, but in that case, the newly infected person would develop chickenpox, not shingles.
8. What is the "Rh factor?"A protein that helps clot the bloodA protein that coats the surface of red blood cellsA protein that helps with bone growthA protein that helps transport oxygen in the body
The Rh factor is a protein on the surface of red blood cells.
The Rhesus (Rh) factor is an inherited protein that coats the surface of red blood cells. Some people have it and some don't, and this, in part, is what determines your blood type, along with the A/B/O blood group system. If your blood has the protein, you're Rh-positive (i.e. B+ or O+). If your blood lacks the protein, you're Rh-negative (i.e. B- or O-). It's more common to be Rh-positive, but being Rh-negative is not a health problem or an illness. However, it can affect a pregnancy if the mother is Rh-negative and the baby is Rh-positive.
9. _________ is a rare disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.HemophiliaSickle-cell anemiaCystic fibrosisHemochromatosisHeterochromia
Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.
People with hemophilia are either missing or have very little clotting factor, a protein that helps clot the blood. As a result, they can experience excessive bleeding (external or internal) after injuries, severe bruising, joint problems, etc. Hemophilia is often inherited, but some people are born with it due to a spontaneous gene mutation. Very rarely, it can be acquired later in life if the body develops antibodies that attack the clotting factor proteins.
10. Encephalitis refers to inflammation of which organ in the body?HeartBrainLiverGallbladderSpleen
Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain.
Encephalitis occurs when there is inflammation or irritation of the brain. It's a rare condition usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection, but in some cases, it's caused by an immune system disorder.
11. Which of the following is not an antibiotic?DoxycyclineLevofloxacinLamivudineAmoxicillinMetronidazole
Lamivudine is not an antibiotic.
While the rest of the drugs listed above are all used to treat bacterial infections, Lamivudine is an antiviral drug used along with other medications to treat HIV. It's also used to control hepatitis B before it causes irreversible liver damage or failure. However, it does not cure HIV or hepatitis B.
12. A nephrologist is a doctor who specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases affecting the _________.Nervous systemLiverKidneysBrainEars
A nephrologist deals with the kidneys.
Nephrologists are doctors who specialize in nephrology, a sub-specialty of internal medicine that focuses on the kidneys and kidney diseases. These specialists also oversee dialysis in patients with (kidney) failure from diabetes or hypertension, and sometimes facilitate kidney transplants.
13. Human growth hormone (HGH) is produced by which gland in the body?Pineal glandThyroid glandAdrenal glandPituitary gland
HGH is produced by the pituitary gland.
Human growth hormone (also called somatotropin) spurs growth during childhood and adolescence, and helps maintain tissues, organs, and body composition throughout adulthood. It's secreted by the pituitary gland, a pea-sized gland situated at the base of the brain, below the hypothalamus.
14. The DTaP vaccine protects against diphtheria, ________, and pertussis.TyphoidTetanusTuberculosisNone of the above
The DTaP vaccine prevents diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.
DTaP is a safe, effective vaccine that's given as a single shot to children to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Diphtheria is a serious throat and nose infection that can cause breathing problems or death. Tetanus is an infection that causes painful muscle tightening, which can lead to lockjaw or death. Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a severe coughing spell that can result in pneumonia and death.
15. Damage to "Broca's area" in the brain can cause problems with __________ .Language comprehensionSpeech productionBalance and coordinationLong-term memoryNone of the above
Damage to Broca's area can cause problems with speech production.
Broca's area mediates the production and control of speech. Aphasia (damage) to Broca's area can make it difficult for people to speak and form sentences, even if they know what they want to say and understand words.
16. If someone has Hepatitis A, which organ is affected?StomachHeartLiverLungsColon
Hepatitis A affects the liver.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), which is usually spread from person-to-person or through contaminated food or water. It can cause mild to severe illness with symptoms like fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and jaundice. Most people recover with lifelong immunity. However, some people can develop acute liver failure, which is often fatal.
17. Which of the following diseases has been eradicated?Bubonic plaguePolioSmallpoxLeprosyNone of the above
Smallpox has been eradicated.
In 1980, smallpox was officially declared eradicated, which refers to the complete and permanent reduction of the disease to zero cases worldwide. Polio has been eliminated from many countries due to successful vaccination programs but there are still numerous cases in some parts of the world. And the bubonic plague and leprosy may sound antiquated but they still infect people each year.
