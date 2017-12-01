HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the body's immune system by destroying infection-fighting white blood cells. Over time, HIV can destroy so many of these CD4+ cells, or T cells, that the body can't fight off infections and disease. The final stage of HIV is acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV is spread through certain bodily fluids, often through sex with an infected person, but also by sharing needles and from a pregnant mother to her child.

One of the most common misconceptions experts have to fight against is the idea that HIV/AIDS was only a problem in the 1980s and 1990s, and it's no longer a big deal. That is NOT true. "People think that because of the rather breathtaking advances in science and implementation in HIV treatment, HIV is a thing of the past — but the truth is, it's still a major problem and we haven't solved it yet," Fauci told BuzzFeed Health.

It’s important for people to understand this so they know why research and new treatments are necessary. "The HIV epidemic remains a huge active problem in our country and around the world, yet it has fallen off the radar screen. Why is this important? Silence makes people think HIV is no longer a problem and makes health systems and funders think support is less important," Havlir told BuzzFeed Health in an email.

"Now is not the time to move on and stop allocating funding and research to HIV — we still have serious challenges to overcome," Fauci says.