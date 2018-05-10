Army Doctors Grew A New Ear Transplant Inside A Soldier's Forearm

After a soldier lost her ear in a car crash, Army doctors were able to create a new one and place it inside her arm as part of a total ear reconstruction.

On Monday, US Army surgeons announced that they had successfully transplanted a soldier's ear onto her head after "growing" it inside her forearm.

In the total ear reconstruction, plastic surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, used cartilage from the woman's ribs to create the ear and placed it under the skin of her forearm so it could form blood vessels.

The 21-year-old patient is now on the road to recovery, according to a statement from the hospital.

Two years ago, Private Shamika Burrage nearly died after being ejected from her vehicle during a car crash. Burrage, then 19, was driving back with her cousin to Fort Bliss, Texas, from her native Mississippi when a front tire blew out.

The car skidded 700 feet and flipped multiple times before Burrage flew out of the car. Her cousin, eight months pregnant at the time, only suffered minor injuries — but Burrage had compression fractures in her spine, road rash, and head injuries. According to her doctors, if she had gone 30 more minutes without medical attention, she would've died from blood loss.

"I was on the ground, I just looked up and [her cousin] was right there. Then I remember people walking up to us, asking if we were okay and then I blacked out," Burrage said in the statement. When she woke up in the hospital, her entire left ear was gone.