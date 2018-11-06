In case you were planning on baking and eating an entire confetti cake today while watching the election results come in, make sure to double check that box of mix in your pantry.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that four types of Duncan Hines cake mix have been recalled over potential contamination with salmonella bacteria.

Conagra Brands is collaborating with health officials after a sample of their Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix tested positive for salmonella. The contamination may be linked to an ongoing outbreak currently being investigated by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company wrote in a statement.

A DNA analysis showed that the Salmonella Agbeni in the cake mix was the same type of bacteria seen in people who have gotten sick, according to the FDA. Several of these people reported consuming cake mix before they became ill. The FDA has not concluded that the Duncan Hines products are conclusively the cause the outbreak, but the recall was made out of an abundance of caution.

In addition to the Classic White cake mix, the recall includes three other varieties: Classic Yellow, Classic Butter Golden, and Signature Confetti Cake (also known as the best one). The mixes are in 15.25 oz. boxes and have "best if used by" dates between Mar 7, 2019 — Mar 13, 2019. (Keep scrolling for more details about the recalled products.)