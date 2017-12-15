Yes, the plague — the "Black Death" that wiped out 60% of Europe's population in the 14th century — still exists. According to the CDC, there are still about 1,000–2,500 cases of the plague each year around the world, including in the US. The plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is usually transmitted from rodents to humans by infected fleas, and less commonly, from human to human. There are three types of plague: bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic. While the plague is treatable with antibiotics, it is fatal in 30%–100% of cases that aren’t treated, according to the WHO.

Madagascar actually has a "plague season" every year, but the country experienced one of its largest and most deadly plague outbreaks in 2017 — which included 2,417 cases and 209 deaths since August. The outbreak was unusual because the majority of plague cases (77%) were pneumonic, which is the most serious form of the plague and the type that can spread from human to human. Fortunately, the WHO announced that the outbreak has been contained.