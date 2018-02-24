13 Reasons Why Your Vagina Might Hurt During Sex
Let's talk about when sex hurts and what you can do about it.
Sex can hurt for many reasons — both physiological and psychological — but here are some of the more common ones and how to deal with them.
1. An active vaginal infection.
2. Injuries or irritation to the vulva and vagina.
3. Vaginismus, which causes the vaginal muscles to tense up upon penetration.
4. A chronic pain condition like vulvodynia or vestibular vulvitis.
5. Abnormal anatomy.
6. Conditions like endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or fibroids can cause deep pain.
7. Vaginal dryness caused by hormones, medication, or stress.
8. Not enough lube.
9. Lack of foreplay and stimulation.
10. Certain positions.
11. Lack of connection or relationship issues.
12. Psychological factors such as anxiety, fear, or self-esteem issues.
13. Ignoring the pain, which can make things worse. Listen to your body and see a doctor.
Caroline Kee is a health reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
