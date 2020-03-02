Secretive Facial Recognition Firm Clearview AI Is Making A Camera That Can Recognize Your Face

On its website — which was taken offline after BuzzFeed News requested comment from a Clearview spokesperson — Insight said it offers “the smartest security camera” that is “now in limited preview to select retail, banking and residential buildings.”

Clearview, which claims its software can match a picture of any individual to photos of them that have been posted online, has quietly been working on a surveillance camera with facial recognition capabilities. That device is being developed under a division called Insight Camera, which has been tested by at least two potential clients according to documents.

Clearview AI, the secretive company that’s built a database of billions of photos scraped without permission from social media and the web, has been testing its facial recognition software on surveillance cameras and augmented reality glasses, according to documents seen by BuzzFeed News.

Insight Camera’s main site had no obvious connection to Clearview, but BuzzFeed News was able to link it to the facial recognition company by comparing the code from Insight and Clearview’s respective login pages, which both shared numerous references to Clearview’s servers. This shared code also mentioned something called “Fastlane,” a "checkin app."

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That and a company spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment about Insight or its work in experimenting with physical devices. After BuzzFeed reached out to inquire about Insight Camera, the entity’s website was taken down.

Despite publicly claiming it is working with law enforcement agencies alone, Clearview has been aggressively pushing its technology into the private sector. As BuzzFeed News first reported, Clearview documents indicated more than 2,200 public and private entities have been credentialed to use its facial recognition software including Macy’s, Kohl’s, the National Basketball Association, and Bank of America.



Clearview has never publicly mentioned Insight Camera. A list of organizations that had been credentialed to use its app that was viewed by BuzzFeed News showed Clearview had identified two entities experimenting with its surveillance cameras in a category called “has_security_camera_app.”



Those two organizations, the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and New York City real estate firm Rudin Management, deployed Insight Camera in trials, BuzzFeed News confirmed. In a statement, UFT, a labor union that represents teachers in New York City public schools, said the technology was “successful” in helping security personnel identify individuals who had made threats against employees so they could be prevented from entering one of its offices.

“We did not access the larger Clearview database,” a spokesperson for UFT told BuzzFeed News. “Instead, we used Insight Camera in a self-contained, closed system that relied exclusively on images generated on site.”

UFT did not say how many photos were in that “closed system,” which it maintained is separate from the database of more than 3 billion photos that Clearview AI said it has scraped from millions of sites including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Clearview’s desktop software and mobile app allow users to run static photos through a facial recognition system that matches people to existing media in a few seconds, but Insight Camera, according to those that used it, attempted to flag individuals of interest using facial recognition on a live video feed.

A spokesperson for Rudin Management, which has a portfolio of 18 residential and 16 commercial office buildings as well as two condominiums in New York City, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it had tested Insight cameras.

“We beta test many products to see if they would be additive to our portfolio and tenants,” the spokesperson said. “In this case we decided it was not and we do not currently use the software."

BuzzFeed News discovered Insight after analyzing a copy of Clearview’s web app, which is discoverable to the public, and determining that it contained code for a “security_camera” app. Entities that had access to that security camera app appear to have been able to log in to the Insight Camera website, which was registered last April.

A BuzzFeed News analysis of the Insight Camera site found that it was almost a perfect clone of the code found at Clearview AI’s web page. Though there were some aesthetic differences between the two sites, both appeared to share the same code to communicate with Clearview’s servers.

Although Clearview has recently stated its services are intended for law enforcement, the company has maintained significant interest in the private sector. As BuzzFeed News reported previously, Ton-That had entered his company in a retail technology accelerator in the summer of 2018, before claiming that the company would focus on law enforcement.

A presentation from the company’s early pitches to investors that were recently reviewed by BuzzFeed News suggest that in early 2018, the company wasn’t focused on law enforcement at all. On one presentation slide, the company named four industries in which it was testing its technology: banking, retail, insurance, and oil. The only mention of government or public entities is in reference to a pilot at an unnamed "major federal agency."

“Banking: The world’s largest bank selected Clearview to provide security background checks for its annual shareholders meeting,” the company wrote on one of its slides. “Retail: Manhattan’s top food retailer has hired CV to provide facial- recognition hardware & software for its supermarket chain.”

Privacy advocate Evan Greer, deputy director of digital rights activist group Fight for the Future, said that brick-and-mortar stores are seen as “community spaces” and that one of the most attractive applications for Clearview in the private sector would be screening people as they enter a store to see if they have a criminal record. She remained skeptical of Clearview’s technology.

“They’re claiming that this technology can do all kinds of stuff and institutions are easily dazzled by that,” Greer said. “But it’s relatively new technology for applications like this and it’s totally untested. We know that there are better ways to keep people safe that don’t violate their rights.”