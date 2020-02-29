Clearview AI Created Accounts For The Offices Of Four Republican Congressmen Including Trump’s Nominee For Director Of National Intelligence

Clearview AI, the secretive facial recognition company whose software has been used by more than 2,200 organizations around the world, created accounts for the offices of four congresspeople, including one who President Donald Trump is nominating for Director of National Intelligence.

Clearview data reviewed by BuzzFeed News includes an unused account for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), whose eventual nomination to DNI was announced by Trump on Friday via tweet. Trump has yet to formally nominate Ratcliffe to the Senate.

In Clearview documents viewed by BuzzFeed News the entry for “Congressman John Ratcliffe Staff” indicates that user had performed zero log-ins and zero searches, meaning that Clearview had created an account that was never used. A spokesperson for Rep. Ratcliffe told BuzzFeed News that Clearview staff met with Ratcliffe’s staff.

“Clearview AI created a demo account prior to a legislative meeting, which Ratcliffe’s staff did not activate,” the spokesperson said. Ratcliffe currently sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that more than 2,200 private and public entities including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, and Macy’s had used Clearview’s facial recognition software. Rep. Ratcliffe’s account was not included in that count, which only noted organizations that had at least one account with at least one search.

Clearview did not immediately respond for comment.