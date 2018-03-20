BuzzFeed News

You Can Read Every Issue Of BuzzFeed Reader’s Newsletter Here

You Can Read Every Issue Of BuzzFeed Reader’s Newsletter Here

Find out what your fave authors have been reading, catch up on the great essays and features we've published, and get some awesome life advice from BuzzFeed Reader's editors.

Every month, BuzzFeed Reader sends out a newsletter, featuring interviews with famous authors like Roxane Gay and Colson Whitehead, round-ups of all the great essays, fiction, and poetry we've published lately, and exclusive columns from Reader editors.

Saffa Khan, Liam O'Donnell, Chioma Ebinama


In case you're just subscribing or want to reread old issues, here's an archive of every issue we've published.

June 2018: Sooo many good books to read

Levi Hastings for BuzzFeed News


May 2018: Yes, You Can Be A Mom And Have A Fulfilling Career

Kiersten Essenpreis for BuzzFeed News


April 2018: Are You There, Spring?

Tania Guerra for BuzzFeed News


March 2018: What Does Your Bookshelf Say About You?

Alex Eben Meyer for BuzzFeed News


February 2018: Let's Just Watch The Olympics On Mute

Amrita Marino for BuzzFeed News

January 2018: Don't Sweat Over Your New Year's Resolutions

Laura Breiling for BuzzFeed News


December 2017: Here Are The Best Books To Give Your Faves

Cari Vander Yacht for BuzzFeed News
November 2017: Very Few Good Men

Matt Rota for BuzzFeed News

October 2017: Well, this week has been stressful

Hokyoung Kim for BuzzFeed News

September 2017: All The Fall Must-Reads In One Place!

Simone Noronha for BuzzFeed News

August 2017: Don't Call The New Yorker To Talk Shit About Your Coworkers

Brandon Reese for BuzzFeed News
July 2017: Happy Birthday to Us!

Zachary Ares / BuzzFeed News

June 2017: Social Media — It's A Trap

Aaron Fernandez​ / BuzzFeed News

May 2017: Don't Forget To Call Your Mom

Grace Heejung Kim for BuzzFeed News

April 2017: Have you considered therapy?

Zachary Ares for BuzzFeed News
March 2017: They say it's spring?

Ryan Inzana for BuzzFeed News​

February 2017: Steve Bannon Is A Sagittarius

Saffa Khan for BuzzFeed News​

January 2017: Failing Piles Of Garbage*

Liam O'Donnell for BuzzFeed News

December 2016: See You Never, 2016

Nurit Benchetrit for BuzzFeed News
November 2016: It's Okay To Be Angry For A Bit

Chris Silas Neal for BuzzFeed News

October 2016: BuzzFeed Reader is FALLING For You!

Photo Illustration: GlueKit for BuzzFeed News; Getty Images (11)

September 2016: What's Cooking, Colson Whitehead?

Ryan Inzana for BuzzFeed News

August 2016: How To Take Care of Yourself When The World Is Ending

Chioma Ebinama for BuzzFeed News

July 2016: Welcome to READER, BuzzFeed's New Literary Magazine

Kate Ferro



