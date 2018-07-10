BuzzFeed News Announces “PROFILE,” A Weekly Interview Show For Facebook Watch

Profile by BuzzFeed News is hosted by Audie Cornish of NPR’s All Things Considered and will air Sundays later this summer.

NEW YORK — July 10, 2018 — BuzzFeed News announced today the launch of PROFILE by BuzzFeed News, a new, weekly interview show hosted by Audie Cornish of NPR’s All Things Considered. Recorded in front of a live studio audience and airing exclusively on Facebook Watch, the show will feature a different newsmaker each week, giving viewers a chance to hear from the biggest names in politics, tech, business, and entertainment.



The show will be executive produced by Tracey Eyers, who most recently produced NBC’s Talk Stoop, BuzzFeed News VP of news and programming Shani Hilton, and BuzzFeed News head of programming Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale.

PROFILE by BuzzFeed News will stream on a new, dedicated section in Facebook Watch that will feature shows produced exclusively for Facebook by news publishers including ABC News, CNN, and Univision.

“We think there's a huge space right now for a new, newsmaking interview show on this giant platform, and we couldn't have found a stronger host for PROFILE,” said Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News. “Audie Cornish has been a defining voice on public radio for years, and we’re incredibly excited to bring her hosting abilities to a new audience, on a new kind of interview show for Facebook Watch.”

“I'm thrilled to be working with BuzzFeed News and Facebook Watch on a show that reflects the current news cycle and is relevant for an audience eager to hear from the biggest names in the world,” said Audie Cornish, host of PROFILE by BuzzFeed News. “I'm excited to continue flexing the hosting muscles I've grown at NPR by talking to interesting people and breaking some news along the way.”

“BuzzFeed News has a proven track record for engaging their audiences with innovative storytelling and Audie Cornish has consistently driven headlines with her award-winning reporting,” said Campbell Brown, head of global news partnerships at Facebook. “I look forward to seeing how that dynamic combination translates to audiences on Facebook Watch.”

Over the past year, BuzzFeed News has expanded the reach of its journalism through original programming: AM to DM, a live morning show on Twitter was recently renewed into 2019; a true crime docuseries for Oxygen, based on BuzzFeed News’ own investigative reporting will air later this fall; as well as a weekly docuseries for Netflix, called Follow This; a video series called Future History, aired exclusively on Apple News; a Hulu documentary in development on R. Kelly based on the exclusive reporting from BuzzFeed News; a new game show that will air on Facebook Watch in the coming weeks called Outside Your Bubble; and more to come.

About Audie Cornish:

Audie Cornish is a cohost of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine. Previously, she served as host of Weekend Edition Sunday. Before moving into that host position in the fall of 2011, Cornish reported from Capitol Hill for NPR News, covering issues and power in both the House and Senate and specializing in financial industry policy. She was part of NPR's six-person reporting team during the 2008 presidential election and had a featured role in coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Denver.

In 2005, Cornish shared in a first prize in the National Awards for Education Writing for "Reading, Writing, and Race," a study of the achievement gap. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Cornish has served as a reporter for the Associated Press in Boston. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Facebook Watch:

Watch is the destination on Facebook where people come together around video. We've seen that people enjoy coming to Watch to find timely, relevant content and to catch up with the publishers and creators they care about. We think that this is a great opportunity to test a viewing destination for high-quality news content within Watch and are excited about the possibilities here with the broader ecosystem of news publishers.

About BuzzFeed News

In the past five years, BuzzFeed News has grown from a small social news upstart into an international news organization with original reporting and programming and a reach as wide as any other legacy media company. BuzzFeed News now has more than 250 reporters, editors, and producers worldwide, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, San Francisco, London, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Toronto, São Paulo, Sydney, and Tokyo, and foreign reporters based in Istanbul, Brussels, Mexico City, Beijing, Mumbai, Delhi, Dakar, and Nairobi, with more plans for expansion. BuzzFeed News stories are viewed more than 250 million times a month, and more than 60% of its audience is in the coveted 18–34 age demographic. BuzzFeed News now accounts for a third of all traffic to BuzzFeed’s content and social platforms. According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult, among 18–29-year-olds, BuzzFeed News is more trusted than outlets like MSNBC, Politico, NPR, the Guardian, and others.