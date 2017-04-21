What's In The News Today?

BuzzFeed News steps inside the hunt for Russia’s hackers. One police officer was killed and three other people were injured when a gunman opened fire at police in Paris. And if you’re still looking for some good longreads for the weekend, we’ve got you covered.

French officials have not made any public statement linking a terror group to the shooting. But Site Intel Group, which monitors insurgent networks, said ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency, Amaq.

Two other officers and a civilian were injured. French President François Hollande addressed the nation Thursday night , calling the incident “terrorist in nature.” He said the French security forces would be working to investigate the motive and any accomplices who may have played a role.

On Sunday, French voters are headed to the polls for the first round of their presidential election. Here’s a full explanation of what’s happening and what you can expect. Or, for a ~sweeter~ take, here’s the election explained through Haribo candy.



WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Russia’s cyberwarfare operations are built on the back of cybercriminal networks. Can the US take them down?

The US government says the “gloves have come off” with Russian cybercriminals. Russian hackers told BuzzFeed News they’re increasingly worried that the US is pursuing them and described the blurred line between hacking for money and hacking for the Kremlin.

“We would tip them off about a person we were looking for, and they would mysteriously disappear, only to appear later on working for the Russian government,” said Milan Patel, the former chief technology officer of the FBI’s cyber division and now managing director at the K2 Intelligence cybersecurity firm. “We basically helped the FSB identify talent and recruit by telling them who we were after.”

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Meet the anti-pot crusaders trying to take back 4/20.

As cannabis enthusiasts around the world gathered to light up yesterday, a very different crowd met to discuss how to stop its legalization. At a summit in Atlanta, the head of the US’s largest anti–marijuana legalization group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, passionately compared the pot industry to Big Tobacco, claiming that cannabis is “about profits over people.”

Today, 28 states and DC have legalized medical cannabis, and eight states as well as DC have legalized cannabis for recreational purposes. But the election of Donald Trump and his unpredictable politics have led the anti-pot movement’s leaders to believe that there is now a “clean slate” on the issue. BuzzFeed News’ Alyson Martin looks at the energized fight against marijuana legalization.

Meanwhile: Capitol police arrested pot advocates on 4/20 for handing out joints to congressional staffers. Here are the 24 funniest tweets about 4/20. And these Mario Batali pot cookies are ~tasty~.