What's Happening In The News Today?

The US is banning laptops and tablets as carry-on items on flights from major Middle Eastern and African airports. The FBI is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. And Julia, the first Muppet with autism, will make her debut on Sesame Street next month.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

The FBI is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Director James Comey said.

“I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said during widely anticipated testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday. He added that the probe began in late July 2016.

The FBI does not typically confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

Comey also publicly rebuked President Donald Trump’s allegations that former president Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. He said there is “no information that supports” those claims, which came in a series of three tweets on March 4.

And the Fox News judicial analyst who became embroiled in controversy last week after making unsubstantiated claims that the UK wiretapped Trump Tower on behalf of Barack Obama has reportedly been pulled from the air.