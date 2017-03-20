What's Happening In The News Today?

Russia is testing the limits of what other countries will tolerate as acts of war with its aggressive hacking. Internet trolls are using Facebook to target Myanmar’s Muslims. And Uber president Jeff Jones is leaving the ride-hailing company as it continues to face issues of sexism and leadership.

If the world is currently entering a new era of cyberwarfare , Russian hackers are the pirates of those yet-uncharted seas. Nearly every week brings a new cyberattack, as Russia tests the vulnerabilities of countries around the world. The country is also setting an example as to what can be accomplished with a military budget roughly one-tenth that of the US.





Ukraine believes Russia was behind an attack on its power grid three months ago — which would mark the second time in a year that Russia has tested its ability to attack a country's critical infrastructure. "A foreign state being able to take down your power grid — even for 10 minutes — that’s a game-changer," one US intelligence officer said.

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

The Trump administration

The Pentagon is investigating a US airstrike that reportedly left dozens of civilians dead in or near a mosque in Syria.

President Donald Trump said “Obamacare is dead,” but some House Republicans say they still can’t support the replacement bill.

Billionaire Bill Gates is scheduled to meet with Trump on Monday. The Gates Foundation has said it’s “deeply troubled” by the president’s budget proposal.

A federal judge offers a behind-the-bench look at Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

And Trump didn’t shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand during a photo op when the two leaders met on Friday. (People freaked out.)

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Uber’s president has quit as the company deals with sexism and management issues.

Jeff Jones joined the ride-hailing company six months ago. “The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride-sharing business,” Jones said in a statement to Recode.

The company recently made headlines after former engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti wrote about rampant sexual harassment and inequality. More than 100 other women engineers at the company agreed there was a systemic problem.

QUICK THINGS TO KNOW