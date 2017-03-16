What's Happening In The News Today? Liberal and pro-European Union parties handed the Netherlands’ far-right party a humbling loss in Wednesday’s election. President Trump’s latest attempt at the US refugee and travel ban was shut down by a federal judge hours before it was set to take effect. And at least three women went blind after a Florida clinic injected fat cells into their eyeballs. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES The hopes of anti-Muslim and anti-European Union nationalist Geert Wilders got crushed in the Dutch elections. He’d been deemed the “Dutch Trump” and was the subject of intense international media attention in the weeks running up to the election. But his Party for Freedom appeared to win only a humbling 13% of the vote and 20 seats in Wednesday’s election — an increase on the previous election in 2012 but below the party’s 2010 tally. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal VVD party is set to win the most seats in the 150-seat parliament, maintaining its status as the Netherlands’ largest political party for the third consecutive election, according to projections published by Dutch broadcaster NOS. Voters took to the polls in overwhelming numbers — the turnout was projected to be around 80%. The elections were widely seen as a test for populists in Europe.

Jerry Lampen / AFP / Getty Images Commenting on early results, Prime Minister Rutte told party supporters that “after Brexit and the US elections, the Netherlands have said ‘No’ to the wrong kind of populism.”

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

President Trump’s latest attempt at the US refugee and travel ban was shut down by a federal judge hours before it was set to take effect. The temporary restraining order, which applies nationwide, blocks the Trump administration from enforcing the travel and refugee portions of the order. The ban was supposed to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday. In response the president lashed out, referring to the decision, issued by US District Judge Derrick Watson, as “unprecedented judicial overreach” while speaking to a crowd during a rally in Nashville.

Nicholas Kamm /AFP / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News



For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores). This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.