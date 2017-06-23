What's Going On In The News Today?

Senate Republicans released a draft of their health care bill — and it'll mean less coverage and more out-of-pocket costs for poorer Americans. Uber employees are circulating a petition to reinstate ex-CEO Travis Kalanick. And we've got a blockbuster four-part investigation series for your weekend reads.

Here's a rundown of the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill.

The bill is already in danger after four Republicans said they couldn’t support it as written. BuzzFeed News’ Paul McLeod gives an analysis of the Senate’s draft bill, which greatly resembles the House bill that came before it.

The Senate draft would defund Planned Parenthood and remove tax subsidies for insurance plans that cover abortion, and could decrease contraception coverage.

One way the Senate bill differs from the House bill is that it does not let states do away with rules that ban insurers from charging higher prices to people with pre-existing conditions.



Loosening Obamacare regulations should bring down premiums for healthy people. But the Senate bill doesn’t contain one favored measure to bring down premiums: incentivizing healthy people to buy insurance.



The Senate bill targets insurance subsidies to lower-income Americans, which the House bill didn’t do. But it also opens the door for poor people to face significantly higher out-of-pocket costs.



The Senate draft would cut $830 billion from Medicaid funds, which largely cover young and middle-aged people most at risk of addiction.

The awkward politics of Republican governors and Obamacare. Barack Obama hopes senators “step back and measure what’s really at stake.”

Uber employees are circulating a petition to reinstate ex-CEO Travis Kalanick, just days after his resignation.

"Uber is TK and TK is Uber ... TK, no matter his flaws (everyone has them) was one of the best leaders I have seen," a staff email reads, using Kalanick's internal nickname.

The note also said employees should contact Uber board members to let them know they are unhappy that Kalanick resigned. The ex-CEO’s resignation came a week after he said he would take a leave of absence and return as “Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.” You can read the full email here.