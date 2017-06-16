What's Going On In The News Today?
Secret files reveal a ring of 14 Russia-linked deaths in Britain that the UK government has ignored. US Democrats and Republicans displayed rare unity at an annual baseball game just a day after a gunman opened fire at a team practice. And we’ve got your weekend reads.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Russian assassins are suspected of killing 14 people in Britain — but UK authorities are looking away.
Scot Young was a high-rolling, fast-living fixer for the Russian oligarch considered to be Vladimir Putin’s #1 enemy. The job meant a life of eye-popping wealth. But it was a dangerous game.
He ended up impaled through the chest on a wrought iron fence, bleeding onto a London sidewalk. Police declared it a suicide on the spot – even though he was the ninth of a group of friends and business associates to die suspiciously, and had repeatedly warned police he was being tailed by Russian hitmen.
What else?
Now US intelligence sources say he was one of 14 people they suspect were murdered on British soil — by Russian assassins. Yet British police ruled all those deaths to be unsuspicious.
To uncover the secrets behind Young’s death, BuzzFeed News analyzed 250 boxes of documents; recovered files from his computers; forensically imaged his phones; reviewed surveillance footage, covert recordings, and police evidence; and interviewed more than 150 people. The shocking results can now be revealed.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
“We need to play.” Democrats and Republicans showed a rare glimpse of unity at a congressional baseball game.
The annual game came just one day after a gunman opened fire at a practice for the Republican team, leaving several people injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who remained hospitalized Thursday night in critical condition.
Texas Rep. Roger Williams, who sustained what he described as “an ankle/leg injury” during the shooting, praised the decision to play. “This is a game that’s been going on for over a hundred years", he said. "It goes to charity, and we need to play this baseball game.”
The game saw a record of 24,959 attendees, with ticket proceeds benefiting the US Capitol Police Memorial Fund. Organizers said they raised more than $1 million.
Prosecutors say a man arrested in May with guns at a Trump hotel posted online about the baseball shooting.
WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
Dental work is so expensive in the US that thousands of Americans are going to Mexico to get it done.
President Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric doesn’t worry the 600 dentists in Los Algodones or the US “dental refugees” they treat, many of whom voted for Trump. “We’re helping the United States take care of the people they are not able to,” the town's mayor said.
BuzzFeed News’ John Stanton went to the Mexican town where Americans cool off at the casino between procedures with gauze hanging out of their mouths, all in pursuit of affordable dental care. Check out this short video of Stanton paying $30 for dental work.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Politics: Trump is dismantling Barack Obama’s Cuba policies on travel and trade, citing the island’s repressive government. And here’s how a DC lawyer uses hyperpartisan websites to raise money for pro-Trump PACs.
London fire: UK Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a full public inquiry into the apartment fire, saying that “people deserve answers.” And a refugee from Syria has been named as one of the first victims.
Uber: A woman raped by her Uber driver in India is suing the company for allegedly circulating her medical records.
Health: US doctors said there was no evidence that Otto Warmbier — who was released from North Korea after 17 months in detention — had botulism, as claimed by the regime. And you don’t need to have witnessed a terror attack for it to affect your mental health.
LGBT: The Trump administration's Department of Commerce has removed sexual orientation and gender identity from its equal employment policy. And Oregon is the first state in the US to allow people to identify as nonbinary on their driver's licenses.
Tech: New "pro" tablets from Microsoft and Apple want to replace your laptop — here are the pros and cons of each. Facebook is fighting terrorism with artificial intelligence, but criticism persists. And the Twitter app has gotten a facelift.
WEEKEND READS
Why You Should Put Some Respek On The Breakfast Club's Name. With routinely viral moments and interviews with the likes of Hillary Clinton and Kanye West, The Breakfast Club has become one of the few crossover morning radio shows where black perspectives are prioritized.
How Kim Kardashian Pushed The Boundaries Of Celebrity Pregnancy.Ridiculed for failing to have the ideal “cute celebrity pregnancy,” Kardashian called attention to the constrictive ways women are now expected to perform pregnancy in public.
Meet The Young Radical Who Helped Get Women The Right To Vote In America. Alice Paul asked for her political rights and was tortured for it. But opposition just meant that she and her legions of committed young women had to work harder. So they did.
We Got Our Hands On A Draft Of Milo Yiannopoulos's Book. It’s Awful. A leaked manuscript suggests that “the most controversial book of the decade” could actually be the most boring book of the year.
