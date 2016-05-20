What's Going On Around The World Today?

The cause of the EgyptAir crash still isn't known. Taiwan has sworn in its first female president. And Airbnb is getting sued for racial discrimination.

Debris and personal belongings from the missing EgyptAir flight have been found in the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt’s military says.

Wreckage and a number of personal belongings were found Friday morning about 295 kilometers (roughly 183 miles) off the Egyptian coast, both the airline and Egypt’s army say. The cause of the crash isn’t yet known.

Greece’s defense minister said the plane made two sharp turns and plummeted 20,000 feet before disappearing from radar screens during its flight from Paris to Cairo on Thursday. Here’s what we know so far. (And here are some hoaxes going around.)

The victims

Sixty-six people — 56 passengers and 10 crew members — were on the plane. Among them were: the plane’s captain, Mohamed Shoukair, 36; his co-pilot Mohamed Mamdouh Assem, 24; passenger Ahmed Helal, a plant manager at Procter & Gamble in France; Briton Richard Osman, 41, the father of a 2-year-old daughter; and flight attendant Samar Ezz Eldin, 27. Here’s what we know about the victims.

Taiwan has sworn in its first female president.

Tsai Ing-wen, who has said she’s ready to change the way the island deals with mainland China, led her party to a landslide victory in January, BuzzFeed News’ Hayes Brown reports.

The relationship between Taiwan and mainland China is complicated: Over the years the countries have sunk into an uneasy truce, with the Chinese government maintaining that Taiwan is a part of China, but giving the island some autonomy as long as it doesn’t declare independence.